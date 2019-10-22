If you thought the heat in Tucson was simply summer’s last hurrah, think again.
The city will vote on Proposition 205 on Nov. 6, deciding whether to embrace the status of a “sanctuary city” and fundamentally redefine its relationship with the federal government. The “Tucson Families Free and Together” initiative would limit the circumstances in which that city’s police department can ask about a person’s immigration status.
The impact and opinions on Proposition 205 go well beyond the city’s limits. Republican state lawmakers are threatening to withhold Tucson’s $126 million in shared revenues if voters pass the referendum. Opponents of the initiative have raised more than $335,000 to fight the measure, with much of that money coming from the Phoenix-based “Arizonans for Public Safety.” National political pundits see the outcome of this vote as an indication of whether Donald Trump will win re-election.
Within the city, Proposition 205 is viewed as a battle of competing visions of Tucson. Some consider “the Old Pueblo” to be a liberal-leaning community that isn’t afraid to embrace change in the name of progress. Others consider Tucson a conservative community that quietly offers refuge to established, wealthy patrons.
The outcome of the Nov. 6 vote will go a long way in deciding which vision is more accurate.
In the middle are Tucson police, who publicly worry the initiative will severely affect their ability to work with federal agencies while it also creates the impression that the measure is needed to address a public perception of police racism.
Other than Cochise County’s proximity to Arizona’s second-largest city, we don’t see much local impact from Proposition 205. It prevents federal immigration agencies from collaborating with Tucson police and prohibits local police from enforcing state laws like SB 1070.
This newspaper has consistently taken the side of cities and counties with regard to the application of SB 1487, the law that allows the Legislature to withhold funds to communities with local ordinances found to be in violation of state law. We sided with Bisbee in its battle with state lawmakers on the local plastic bag ban.
On Proposition 205, Tucson voters will have to decide whether the designation of “sanctuary city” is worth the $126 million in state shared revenues that the Republican majority in our State Legislature will almost certainly withhold if the initiative is adopted.