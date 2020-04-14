Despite the challenge created by the pandemic, local voters will have plenty of choices to make this fall.
Gov. Ducey’s executive order and guidelines issued by federal agencies have made it difficult for candidates trying to collect enough signatures to get on the ballot for the 2020 elections. That’s one reason organizations trying to mount citizen initiatives and candidates for municipal offices appealed to the state to allow online collection of signatures through the state’s “E-Qual” computer system.
That didn’t happen.
Nonetheless, local voters will have lots of choices in the August 4 primary election and again in the general election Nov. 3.
All three seats on the Board of Supervisors will be on the primary ballot. The winner of the Republican primary in District 1, representing primarily Sierra Vista, and the winner of the GOP contest in District 3, representing primarily Willcox, will be unchallenged in the general election. Republican voters will choose between incumbents Tom Borer and Peggy Judd, or challengers Tom Crosby and Heather Floyd in the respective districts. District 2 will have both primary and general election contests, with incumbent Democrat Ann English facing Jerry Curfman in the primary and the winner of a Republican contest matching Lori Kilpatrick and Dominic Moots. District 2 represents Douglas, Tombstone and other areas in eastern Cochise County.
Other than contests for the county board, just one of the five county officials faces an election challenge. Longtime incumbent Assessor Phil Leinendecker is being challenged by Christine O’Hara in the Republican primary.
Sheriff Mark Dannels, schools Superintendent Jacqui Clay, County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Recorder David Stevens and Treasurer Cathy Traywick do not have an opposing candidate and will likely be re-elected this fall.
At the state level, State Sen. David Gowan is unopposed, but House Representatives Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt, both Republicans, will square off against Democrats Kim Beach-Moschetti and Ronnie Maestas-Condos on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Voters will also make choices between six Republican candidates for three seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission. The winners of the primary will square off against three Democrats on the general election ballot.
At the federal level, four candidates are vying to represent Republicans in the District 2 congressional contest. The winner of that contest will face the winner of the Democratic Party primary between incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick and Peter Quilter.
At the top of the ticket, incumbent U.S. Sen. Martha McSally faces a primary contest against Dan McCarthy and the winner will face Democrat Mark Kelly.
Now is the time for voters to prepare themselves for the choices they will be responsible to make this fall. Invest the time you need by reading candidate websites and finding out as much as you can, because every vote matters!
Be an educated voter this fall!