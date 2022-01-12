Beginning Saturday, Phoenix will be in the national spotlight as a weekend of events to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. take over Arizona’s largest city. Dr. King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King, III, his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, will highlight the gathering.
The “theme” of the three-day observance will focus on federal voting rights legislation and is captured by a phrase that will be repeated often during the weekend – “No celebration without legislation.”
Phoenix was selected for several reasons, but primarily because the Arizona Legislature and specifically its Republican majority has proposed numerous bills to change election laws in the state. Notably, an initiative that removes citizens from the list of early voters if they choose not to cast a ballot in four consecutive elections has been cited as an example of Arizona’s overly aggressive effort to reform state election laws.
While the catchphrase that will be cited this weekend in Phoenix is clever, the federal legislation being proposed to assure citizens the right to vote cannot be summarized by just one bill or conveniently explained as a singular change.
Like everything Congress gets involved in, it’s complicated.
At this writing there are two bills and a reform measure all dealing with changes to federal election laws. The Freedom To Vote Act lists 26 provisions aimed at election and campaign laws, while the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is focused on preventing discrimination against voters of color. There is also the Election Count Reform Act, which has some bipartisan support, and seeks to amend an 1887 law that governs the role Congress plays in certifying state electoral votes.
Confusion about the language of the 1887 Election Count Act is considered a contributing factor to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building. Statements by President Trump and others about the act created the false belief that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to reject the 2020 election outcome. Congressional politicians on both sides of the political aisle have expressed support for clarifying the act to eliminate existing ambiguity.
What can be frustrating for those who follow politics closely is a realization that the momentum of national efforts to change voting laws is much more nuanced than the emotional arguments that will be aired during this weekend’s events in Phoenix.
The Freedom to Vote Act puts the federal government in firm control of elections at all levels, removing state authority.
Surprisingly, many of the provisions listed in this legislation are already in place in Arizona. Our state doesn’t require an excuse to request an absentee ballot, for example. We allow voter registration through the state’s motor vehicle department, being another example.
Other changes are palatable, not radical. Proclaiming Election Day a national holiday prioritizes voting and would increase participation. Requiring campaigns to identify dark money donors would increase transparency.
We respect and honor Dr. King’s remarkable legacy and his vital contributions to civil rights in this nation. We also recognize the importance of keeping our elections and our election laws free from discrimination, gerrymandering and other subversive processes that have the potential of changing the fundamental principles of our democracy.
Unfortunately, convenient and emotional revision of the structure of our election system could do more harm than good.
Let’s allow the legislative process to work and sensibly consider changes to voting rights, rather than making these revisions with a mob mentality.