It’s not a secret that past editorials have criticized the Legislature for its expansion of vouchers for private schools.
Especially in Cochise County, but also in other rural communities, providing an incentive for parents to pull their kids from public schools while simultaneously cutting funding for education is a recipe for disaster. We’re seeing that play out in Arizona where public schools are suffering staff shortages and are increasingly limited in providing students a quality education.
That’s why we’re disappointed in legislation proposed by Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, which would dramatically increase the number of students who are eligible to attend private or parochial schools.
Parents who qualify would receive more than $4,300 per student to attend a private or parochial school of their choice. Families would qualify based primarily on income, however students from wealthy families would also be eligible if the school they are attending has a majority of low-income families.
Arizona established the voucher program in 2011 with an eye toward providing an opportunity for a better education to foster children, students living on reservations or those from active duty military families. The program has been expanded by the Legislature during almost every session since 2011, with about 250,000 students now eligible to participate.
With that expansion there have been problems.
The Legislature’s refusal to properly fund the agency responsible for overseeing the voucher program has resulted in abuses, with parents sometimes using the money for purchases not related to education.
Sen. Boyer’s initiative would expand the voucher program to make about 700,000 of the state’s 1.1 million students eligible for vouchers.
This will destroy public schools as we know them.
Funding for public schools is based on student enrollment. With more families choosing vouchers instead of sending their kids to public schools, districts will lose state funding. That will result in more teacher shortages, fewer curriculum offerings, fewer extra-curricular offerings, and less educational opportunity for the remaining public school students.
As stated previously, increasing school choice opportunities may be a good solution for the Phoenix and Tucson areas. A larger population of students means the impact of a voucher program will not be as dramatic as it is in a rural area, where there is only one public school and a minimal reduction in enrollment can be devastating.
Sen. Boyer is also contradicting what Arizona voters made abundantly clear just a few years ago.
A statewide referendum in 2018 asking electors if they favored expansion of the voucher program was rejected by a 2-to-1 margin.
Legislators, including Sen. Boyers and many others, continue to seek a way to avoid properly funding public schools to improve education in Arizona. Boyer’s initiative, SB 1452, falls in line with other bills that propose school choice as the ultimate alternative to increasing state funding.
The bottom line is that until the Legislature recognizes these alternatives cause severe damage to public schools, education in Arizona will continue to be lacking.