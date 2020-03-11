“We have nothing to fear, but fear itself.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933 inaugural address
We are stunned. Shocked. Flabbergasted. Gob-smacked.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors gathered Tuesday and the major news coming out of the meeting wasn’t about the novel coronavirus.
Can you imagine it?
Supervisors met in public, there was handshaking going on, nobody wore a protective mask, common air was breathed, and not one single utterance of official business involved the recent ravages of the highly contagious virus. We’re thinking it might be a good idea to quarantine the board and everyone in attendance, just to be safe.
The media-inspired hysteria surrounding this latest virus makes us realize our vulnerability. Forget our past accomplishments and triumphs over seemingly impossible obstacles, the coronavirus is on course to wipe out mankind if the news broadcasts and press clippings are any indication of our future.
It’s a “War of the Worlds” scenario. We must appreciate and wonder how H.G. Wells could have possibly forecast this end time. His book told of superior aliens conquering Earth and eradicating humans with laser weapons. We had no answer for this invading force, until the flu season arrived and vanquished the overlords.
Note to aliens, invade in the fall and bring a vaccine.
Such appears to be the fate of us all. After centuries of progress and scientific advance, we are no match for this diabolical disease. History, if it is written before the last scribe passes on to that great library in the sky, will report that it wasn’t climate change, it wasn’t a nuclear holocaust, or an alien invasion, it was forgetting to wash our hands that wiped out humanity.
And what about the “anti-vaxxers?”
If and when a vaccine is developed for this virus, will those who are hesitant to “get the shot” condemn the rest of us to a life sentence? Will we ever live a day without the threat of contracting this contagion?
Our future is truly bleak, friends. Public advisories urge “social distancing,” the economy is tanking, sports arenas are empty, travel is non-existent and “elbow-bumping” is the newest form of greeting.
Or, we could maintain a realistic perspective and embrace common sense.
Start by washing your hands, both literally and metaphorically. The age-old practice of a good handwashing is currently the most effective method to fight off the coronavirus and myriad other seasonal illnesses.
Beyond that, stay calm and don’t spread the hysteria.