We laughed when Tom Crosby was on the Sierra Vista City Council and explained his opposition to water issues. He contended that efforts to conserve water would do nothing more than play into the hands of those who, someday, would tap into that supply to feed the demand in metropolitan areas.
We’re not laughing anymore.
Wednesday The Arizona Republic published an exhaustingly-long article detailing an effort by an investment firm to purchase farmland with the sole intent of harvesting the water from the property and piping it 200 miles east to the burgeoning city of Queen Creek. Similar deals could follow as the demand for water in the growing Southwest outpaces the dwindling supply. Investors are buying farmland not to harvest hay or corn but the water, which is becoming a more valuable commodity.
Without water resources rural, agriculture-based, communities literally will dry up and go away.
The fight at this moment is along Arizona’s western state line. An examination of property records by The Arizona Republic found that Greenstone, the investment company, and related companies have bought at least 8,863 acres of farmland in three Arizona counties in recent years. They have amassed enough land in Yuma County to trigger alarms among longtime residents, whose water rights are among the most valuable on the lower Colorado River.
A significant difference between Yuma, LaPaz and Pinal counties, where farmland is being purchased solely for its water asset, and Cochise County is regulation of the groundwater. Cochise County has none, while the other counties have irrigation districts or Active Management Areas. These regulatory “tools” make it more difficult to move water from its source and limit the amount of groundwater than can be drawn.
Currently, there is an effort underway in the Willcox and Douglas areas to create an AMA, with the focus of that petition drive aimed squarely at regulating water consumption by large-scale farming operations.
Conflicts over water rights date before Arizona’s statehood, officially accomplished in 1912. On one side are those who argue that landowners should be able to sell water and that free-market forces hold promise to reallocate scarce water supplies. On the other are people who argue that a public resource shouldn’t be sold like a commodity for easy millions and that these profit-driven deals will fuel more urban growth at the expense of rural communities.
Compounding the situation is the declining level of water in Lake Mead, the primary source feeding the Central Arizona Project, which serves Tucson, communities in the Phoenix area and farmland in the western areas of the state. Next year will be the first in which allocations from that water supply will be regulated, having an immediate impact on residential and economic development in the communities served by the CAP.
Watch for the Legislature and state officials to reluctantly get involved in this dispute.
How water will be treated — whether it's considered a public resource or a privately-owned asset — will have a long-lasting impact on everyone, and everywhere in Arizona.