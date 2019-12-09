Water continues to be a dominant and urgent topic of recent headlines. Longtime Fort Huachuca antagonist Dr. Robin Silver made noise last week publicizing a more than decade-old report alleging the local post was harming the San Pedro River and The Arizona Republic published an investigative article identifying Riverview LLP, a corporate dairy operation near Willcox, as one of the largest water consumers in Arizona.
We expect the headlines will generate discussion among county, state and federal politicians on whether water resources will be regulated.
Dr. Silver has called for moving missions away from Fort Huachuca for longer than most people have lived in the community. His influence as a spokesman for the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity has consistently drawn an audience.
So when he pointed last week to an unpublished and confidential government report he obtained from an unknown source, it made front page news. A closer examination raises questions about the value of the information, in light of more recent water conservation efforts on post. Current data on Fort Huachuca’s consumption shows it’s a “net zero” water user, meaning the post restores or recharges the same amount of the resource that it pumps from the aquifer. The post is also held up by the Department of Defense as a model for how other military installations should handle water resources and treat the environment.
That matters little to Dr. Silver or the organization he represents, which continues to promote an agenda aimed at depopulating the county and closing the post or at least significantly reducing its footprint.
Response to Dr. Silver has usually been the job of the Huachuca 50, which is a local civic group that works hard at promoting positive ties between the community and the post. At some point, we would hope state officials would step forward and help with the effort, considering that Fort Huachuca is one of the state’s largest employers and has a significant impact on Arizona’s economy.
Regulation of water pumping by out-of-state agriculture businesses with Arizona property holdings will very likely be a topic debated by the State Legislature at some point during its upcoming session. Riverview, which operates two dairy farms in the Kansas Settlement area outside of Willcox, is certain to be in the crosshairs of that debate with its 420 wells, 90 of which are more than 1,000 feet deep.
Water in Arizona has always been a controversial topic, but in light of recent headlines, we expect it will be even more disputed.