The choice is clear when it comes to water in eastern Cochise County.
Two proposals are seeking citizen input, with only one being the solution. If more residents support the creation of a water district, then construction of a massive system that will offer homeowners the assurance of access to water deep in the aquifer is the preferred choice. If a majority of residents support creation of an Active Management Area and state regulation of water usage, then the Arizona Department of Water Resources, with help from a local advisory board, will decide where and how much of the resource can be consumed.
Either outcome, the future of eastern Cochise County will be decided sometime in 2022.
Water and its availability has defined Southeast Arizona from long before statehood. Settlement of this region was tied to the San Pedro River in the 1800s. Tombstone flourished in part due to access to water transported by a 27-mile pipeline connected to 23 natural springs in the Huachuca Mountains.
The rapid expansion of agriculture in the Sulphur Springs Valley has sparked concern, and in some cases anger, among residents and business owners. Fear that the aquifer will dry up and the large agriculture interests will leave and communities east of the Dragoons will become ghost towns is very real. That fear was accented last year when large fissures opened on two highways in the valley.
The questions at hand are the degree of water regulation and the costs of that regulation. Beyond the upfront charges to build the infrastructure, maintain water lines, pumps and other equipment necessary to deliver water to local homes and businesses, the only regulation of water consumption is based on the ability of the consumer to pay for the volume of water consumed.
Turning over water regulation to state authorities has a hidden cost. Continued development of agriculture and businesses would be determined by the AzDWR, with the overall consideration of the impact of that development based on the welfare of existing residents and businesses.
It’s too early for this newspaper to take a firm stand on which side of this fence we support standing on, and ultimately, we respect the opinions of those most directly affected by the outcome.
What we can say is that regardless of the initial motivation for proposing a water district, the organizers of this effort are seeking a workable solution that assures the affordable delivery of water to residents and businesses in the community, without state oversight.
Organizers of the effort to create an Active Management Area are seeking a solution that imposes state oversight, believing that regulation of water consumption cannot be accomplished without the authority of government.
The good news for residents in Sunsites, Pearce, Elfrida, Willcox and other communities in eastern Cochise County is that steps are being taken to assure the availability of water to residents and businesses for generations to come.
It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but we will see an outcome either way sometime in 2022.