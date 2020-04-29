What if Gov. Ducey doesn’t reopen Arizona’s economy tomorrow?
The governor is expected to hold a press conference this week in Phoenix where he will announce what’s next for the state. He issued an executive order March 19 that closed theaters, fitness facilities, and limited restaurants to take out service. He expanded the order on March 30 with the “stay home, stay healthy, stay connected” directive, encouraging people to continue practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
Ducey has promised to revisit the lockdown orders on May 1 and last week he eased restrictions on hospitals, allowing physicians to resume performing elective surgeries.
After two days of protests drawing hundreds of people outside the state capital earlier this month and ongoing social media commentary on the question of whether Ducey — or any governor — has the authority to shut down businesses and require people to stay at home, we’re wondering what happens next.
As of Tuesday the number of coronavirus cases was just under 7,000, with 293 deaths statewide. Unlike other areas of the country, Arizona has not reached its “peak,” according to Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the state Department of Health Services. Forecasts show Arizona needing 600 hospital beds and 300 ICU beds on May 22, reaching the anticipated pinnacle of total cases.
Ducey has said that Arizona will adopt President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy in three phases, and only after the state’s number of cases decline for 14 days.
That hasn’t happened.
Cochise County had recorded 38 cases as of Tuesday, continuing a steady climb that began with the first case reported March 20. Statewide, the highest number of coronavirus cases recorded in a single day occurred April 23, when 310 were reported. Since then the number of cases has fluctuated between 276 and 190 per day. Using Ducey’s method to determine when to reopen the economy, we’re at least a week away from “Phase One” and only if the number of daily cases continues to come down.
We anticipate a loud public outcry and more protests at the capital if Ducey decides not to immediately lift his executive orders and completely reopen businesses in Arizona.
We don’t see it as a simple black-and-white decision.
Despite apparent contradictions in what scientists and medical professionals have stated and recommended during the past weeks, we definitely know that COVID-19 is here to stay.
We also know that urban centers are more impacted than rural areas.
We have confidence that Ducey will rely on good information in deciding when and how to reopen Arizona’s economy. We just hope part of that insight includes a recognition that here in Cochise County, there appears to be less chance to contract the virus than in Phoenix or Tucson.