“People want to be able to go to the library and feel like it's a safe haven.”
— Eugene Grinde, Owner of Desert Eagle Security
There was a tinge of sadness reading the Herald/Review article published Friday that detailed why the city of Sierra Vista has budgeted $30,000 to hire a security firm that will patrol the library.
We support the decision to hire the firm and appreciate the inherent need for the service. Those charged with the responsibility of protecting librarians and library patrons deserve our respect for making the facility a “safe haven,” as Mr. Grinde has eloquently stated.
The disappointment is a recognition that like other fundamental institutions in our society there is now a need to protect innocent patrons from others with bad-mannered intent. A place offering the joys of discovery, exploration and knowledge has become just another location for some to exhibit unruly behavior, to bully, to abuse and to disrupt.
Some of these malcontents do so with purpose. Others are plagued with mental health issues. Whatever the reason, the gradual erosion of sanctuary at the public library in Sierra Vista started several years ago and is hardly a new phenomenon in other communities. Anyone who has ventured to the Joel D. Valdez main library on Stone Avenue in the heart of downtown Tucson has witnessed firsthand what patrons encounter daily. The homeless occupy the plaza outside, sleeping and surviving the elements, and they dominate the library, inhabiting many of the reading and relaxing areas for long periods to sleep or avoid the outdoors. These “patrons” have no intention of utilizing the facility for its intended purposes but rely on its shelter and abide by its policies to circumvent confrontation with authorities.
Pointing out this reality in today’s society invites criticism from those who characterize all homeless as “victims,” and paint any assessment of those creating the need for a security detail as morally objectionable.
That is certainly not the intent of this editorial.
Our disappointment is focused on the loss of something special about Sierra Vista. Our public library is comparably new. It has traditionally been a place where young and old have enjoyed a reverence created by the shared appreciation of the resources at hand and a recognition of the noble purposes to learn, explore and research. It has been a place free of confrontation, safe from violence and quiet amidst the hustle of daily life.
We are not saying that it is completely gone.
The hiring of a security firm is merely a notation in our community’s history. The recognition of a need to patrol the stacks, monitor computer usage and intervene when patrons are unruly is a sign of change in Sierra Vista. Our new reality requires supervision in places that were once free from any need for concerns about danger or interruption.
Sad as it may be to see this budgeted expense, we recognize the need for it and support the city’s decision.