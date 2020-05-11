It wasn’t long ago that America conscripted its military. For a time, the country rationed gasoline, meat and other “essential” foods and commodities. There was a time when the Civil Defense program required people to practice taking shelter, required children to hide under their desks at school and prompted communities to install loud sirens tested at noon each day.
Few protested. Most cooperated.
It’s worth asking yourself if times have changed to a point that our community — our nation — will ever again be truly united.
In 1941, the United States came together to fight the Axis powers of Germany, Italy and Japan. More than 16 million Americans were under arms and women were urged to join the workforce to help build the needed weapons of war. Companies were ordered to stop producing cars, refrigerators and other consumer goods. Instead, they were ordered to manufacture fighter planes, ships, tanks and other military items. Sports heroes, including Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio, gave up promising careers and donned military uniforms.
The shared sacrifice of this nation lasted through 1945 and cost this country 405,399 war dead and left 671,278 wounded.
It was universally recognized and appreciated that one major reason America prevailed in World War II was the uniformed response of the entire nation. We “out-manufactured” our enemies, we worked together on the front line and on the home front. America’s cooperative effort unleashed a force that our enemies could not stop.
When we consider the current “war” on the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s apparent that this country has lost some of that cooperative spirit along with our sense of community. We’ve lost some of the basic understanding of sacrifice, replacing it with a selfish desires and a lack of willingness to do what’s best for the whole.
Instead of buying only what we need, some of us horde toilet paper, rice and other food stuffs to take care of our own needs, while ignoring what’s best for everyone. Instead of a cooperative spirit that recognizes the relatively short-term need to stop the spread of a deadly virus, some of us protest government “overreach” and spread fear that our elected officials are robbing us of our liberties.
The worst of the pandemic appears to be over — for now. Gov. Ducey has relaxed most of the restrictions that have gripped Arizona for almost two months. We’re happy to see local economic activity getting back to normal.
The lessons we take from this experience should serve to guide us in the future, if something similar happens again.
One of those lessons is a need to improve our collective response to future events. More cooperation, more willingness to share sacrifice and more appreciation of our community has to guide us moving forward, or we may not prevail in the future.