We’re wondering if Cochise County residents are suffering from a version of the Stockholm syndrome.
It’s been more than seven months since the addition of “COVID-19” to our nomenclature. Most of us have adapted to the idea of wearing masks, keeping our distance from others, and washing our hands long enough to sing “Happy Birthday” twice.
That doesn’t mean all of us are complying.
Frankly, we’re tired of the coronavirus. We’re being held hostage by this disease and we’ve lost some of the fear we once had of catching this contagion.
An indication that we are losing our resolve to beat this pandemic is evidenced in the numbers. Cochise County has seen a steady rise in the number of active cases during the past month, reporting 185 as of Friday.
Despite some retailers requiring facial masks and frequent reminders everywhere we look and listen, the coronavirus continues to plague our communities. We may not be as vigilant as many of us were in July, when Arizona’s average daily case count reached its peak.
That’s why last week’s news that Cochise County will receive a $1 million grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) could not come at a better time.
About one-fifth of the county’s population has undergone COVID-19 testing and our calculation of active cases is based on that total. In fact, more testing in the coming weeks will quite likely reveal more cases.
If we extrapolate the percentage of positive tests to the entire county population, there could be more than 7,900 cases of the coronavirus here in southeast Arizona.
The funds provided by the ADHS will enable county officials to test more people much faster, which should make contact tracing more effective. Knowing where the virus came from should make efforts to control its spread more effective.
We’re still months away from the release of a vaccine and longer still until there is enough for a significant segment of Cochise County’s population. The best-case scenario was presented last month by federal Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar, who said there could be enough doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for those most vulnerable by the end of 2020. Enough vaccines for all Americans, according to Azar, would be available by early April.
We hope that happens.
Even if it doesn’t, we remind and encourage residents to strengthen their resolve against the coronavirus. Practicing the protocols is currently the only weapon we have to stem this dangerous disease.
Funding provided by ADHS will help Cochise County more quickly identify where the virus is spreading and empower residents to take preventative actions.
Thanks to these funds, we can win this war with the pandemic.