We listen when Rep. Gail Griffin speaks.
She complained last week that our editorial, “Put the blame on those responsible,” was unbalanced. Griffin has served on and off in the Legislature for two decades and commands the respect of fellow lawmakers, including Gov. Ducey, with whom she shares a productive relationship on everything from agriculture, to water, to the Arizona Commerce Commission (ACC) and other issues.
Specifically, Griffin wanted to calm local concerns that the new state budget will dramatically slash state shared funding for counties, cities and towns.
Reports last month from the Arizona League of Cities and Towns indicated the “flat tax” budget could cost communities about $225 million in shared revenue, forcing local leaders to cut back public services, including public safety. Tom Belshe, executive director of the League, said publicly the flat tax budget is “…the largest local-revenue cut that has ever been proposed.”
Sierra Vista officials told council members the state budget could cost the city $2.1 million in lost revenue.
Hogwash, Griffin says.
Local communities will lose more revenue from the tax consequences of the recently-adopted Proposition 208, in her opinion. Without the flat tax, which addresses the surcharge on high-income earners resulting from the initiative, Rep. Griffin believes numerous small businesses will move out of state to avoid higher taxes.
“Why would they stay in Arizona (or move to Arizona) and pay 8 percent income tax when they can move to other states with better (or no) income tax rates?,” she asked.
As far as the cut to revenue for counties, cities and towns, our representative believes money from other sources will more than make up the difference.
Gov. Ducey’s budget anticipates more transaction tax revenue from internet sales, money from sales of recreational marijuana and additional funds generated from the recent expansion of gaming in Arizona. That revenue, plus an increase in the percentage of funds allocated within the budget from 15 to 17 percent, will more than offset any revenue local governments anticipate they will lose in the flat tax budget, she said.
“Most of this the cities will benefit from ... but if we lose businesses and existing ones leave Arizona, all the cities will lose revenue,” she states.
At this writing, state lawmakers are having a hard time ironing out their differences on the state budget. Two legislators — Globe Rep. David Cook and Glendale Sen. Paul Boyer — have expressed their opposition to the spending plan and effectively prevented it from passing through the Legislature. Objections by these lawmakers are focused on a variety of issues, including shared revenue with local governments.
As we indicated in our first editorial on this subject, we’re all for tax cuts and returning the apparent state revenue surplus to taxpayers, which is accomplished by Gov. Ducey’s “flat tax” budget proposal.
What we don’t want to happen is approval of this spending plan at the expense of local public services.
According to Rep. Griffin, we have nothing to worry about.