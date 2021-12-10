We couldn’t help but notice the number of articles in recent editions of this newspaper dealing with child abuse.
A mother who fled to Mexico arraigned on a charge that she allowed her children to be abused, one of whom died as a result. An 18-year-old seeking to be charged as a juvenile for alleged molestation of a child when she, too, was a minor. A former Douglas teacher accused of sexually abusing seven children over several years. A child killer sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after he kicked and beat a 2-year-old to death. An emergency motion to increase the bond of a man who is charged with killing a toddler and three other counts of child abuse.
All these articles are current, reported within the past month.
While we don’t profess to be experts in the specific causes for this shocking reality it is reasonable to point at several possible explanations.
First, local law enforcement deserves credit for its commitment to bringing those accused of child abuse or murder to justice. None of the recent incidents would be brought to light if dedicated investigators of the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and other area law enforcement agencies failed to act on these serious crimes. Some of this success can also be credited to people — hospital workers, teachers and others — stepping up and saying something when they see child abuse.
Secondly, the resources available to protect children are underfunded and overworked. The state Department of Child Safety has 32 caseworkers and supervisors in Cochise County. That number varies on a regular basis, due to employee turnover. The reasons for that turnover are apparent to anyone who understands the responsibilities of a caseworker. At this writing more than 200 children in the county are “in-care,” which breaks down to an average of more than six children per DCS employee. Managing that caseload, at relatively low pay, and dealing with the extreme stress of intervening in child abuse cases, are leading causes for a continuing challenge of employee turnover at the DCS. Caseworkers are called out at all hours of the day or night, disrupting a normal work schedule, and putting demands on their time, often at odd hours.
Finally, the ongoing pandemic is an obvious contributor to the increase in the number of children being victimized. In July, Abby Dodge, manager of the Cochise County Court Appointed Special Advocate program, reported a dramatic increase in the number of children eligible to enter foster care, but a serious lack of families or facilities available to serve those children. She said local police and hospital workers were reporting more cases of neglect and abuse as the stress of the pandemic and its impact on employment and other domestic issues contributed to negative consequences for children.
We recognize this is more than a local problem. Communities throughout this state and across the nation are dealing with the same issues.
What we can propose locally is a call to action. Get involved with the CASA program, contact your state legislators, your county supervisors, your council members, and emphasize to them the importance of protecting our children.
The only way to address this challenge is to get involved and make a difference.