Let’s give credit where credit is due.
The announcement last week that Fort Huachuca will be home to a new contract at the NETCOM facility, along with the possibility of additional contracts in the future, takes some of the sting away from the loss reported by Northrup Grumman last month.
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Agile Defense has secured a five-year contract that will offer 30 jobs on the post beginning April 2. The contractor is also in the running for three other contracts that could employ another 300 people in the not-too-distant future.
We have been openly critical of City of Sierra Vista economic development efforts in the past, intensifying that rant after Northrup Grumman announced several weeks ago that it lost the Hunter UAS contract and will be ending the employment of 245 positions in a few months.
Agile Defense has the potential of more than offsetting those lost jobs. We congratulate city officials, especially Economic Development Manager Tony Boone, for local efforts that contributed to securing the new contract. Currently, Boone and city officials are working with the Virginia contractor to find local office space.
Boone has noted — and we now respect — the fact that the defense contracting world is volatile. Efforts to assist Agile Defense throughout the bidding process have dragged on for more than a year, with numerous reviews and approvals required before a contract can be finalized.
Much of the contract selection process is outside the city’s control. Political decisions, even social issues, can impact Pentagon decision-making, adding or eliminating literally hundreds of local jobs in short order.
For their part, city officials are required to be receptive and cooperative with prospective contractors, offering local insights and providing the information needed for these companies to succeed in their contract mission.
Sierra Vista needed some good news after learning of the anticipated job losses last month. The securing of a new contract on Fort Huachuca is a good start and we’re hopeful for more of the same in the not-to-distant-future.