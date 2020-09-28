With about a week until early ballots go out and voting begins, we are ready for this campaign season to end and the outcome of all these races to be decided. We’re confident the sun will still rise on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the day after voting officially ends. Though the outcome of some races may still be in doubt, it won’t be long after that date that the government can get back to business and we in the media can report on something else.
It will begin a time for healing and unifying.
The animosity of these political races will be over, the issues will be decided. It will be incumbent on the winners and losers to bring our nation together.
For today, early voters need to prepare for the task at hand. Ballots will start being mailed out early next week and must be returned by mail or in person by Election Day, Nov. 3.
We’re encouraging voters to check their registration now, to make sure they are on the voter rolls and able to cast a ballot.
To accomplish that task, navigate your web browser to voterparticipation.org and click on the link at the top of the page that states “Check my registration.”
If you don’t receive an early ballot, but you would still like to vote early, the Cochise County Recorder’s Office will open a polling place beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. In-person early voting is offered Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Oct. 30.
We’re strongly encouraging those who receive an early ballot to return it directly at one of the numerous secure drop box locations throughout Cochise County. Service centers in Benson, Willcox and Douglas are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and other locations include the Recorder’s Office in Bisbee, the Service Center and City Hall in Sierra Vista.
In the primary election Aug. 4, more than 80 percent of the ballots were cast early, and we anticipate similar participation for the upcoming general election. Although we have confidence in the ability of our United States Postal Service to return all ballots mailed on time, we know electors will feel more control in the voting process when they return ballots to drop off locations.
It also saves taxpayers the postage expense.
The final step in preparation is knowing what’s on the ballot. This can be accomplished by looking at the Cochise County elections webpage. A complete list of candidates and propositions, broken down by municipality, is available at cochise.az.gov/elections.
Also on the county’s website is a link to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, which can let voters know that their ballot has been received after it has been turned in. A link on the page offers voters an opportunity to “check the status of your ballot-by-mail.”
As stated, we expect to be relieved and generally less annoyed when Nov. 4 finally arrives and the campaign ads end, the signs begin to disappear, and we can think about something else!