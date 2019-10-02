Local homeowners found out first hand this week the way our state legislators play politics.
Many received their 2019 property tax bill, and most were hit with a substantial increase compared to last year. Significant increases in collections for those living in the Fry Fire District and the Sierra Vista Unified School District were the most noticeable.
Both districts are paying back revenue bonds, which is why we want local taxpayers to understand the role the state plays in generating some of the increase in their bill.
Voters in the Sierra Vista school district authorized a $29 million revenue bond in 2016 to pay for critically-needed capital improvements. The money is being spent on roof repairs, technology upgrades, new buses, parking lot paving and other essential maintenance projects.
Sierra Vista voters supported the bond because the state School Facilities Fund was depleted after the Great Recession, when lawmakers at the state capitol reallocated that money to avoid the government going broke. The problem for local taxpayers developed when our state Legislature didn’t restore the School Facilities Fund in the years after the 2008 recession and left local districts without the money needed to pay for capital projects. Lawmakers essentially ignored the Arizona Constitution, which mandates that the state provide funding to ensure local schools have facilities that guarantee equal educational opportunities.
Sierra Vista school district taxpayers took on the $29 million revenue bond to pay for capital projects, some of which should have been funded by the state.
Those who live in the Fry Fire District are experiencing something similar, again due to the decisions being made by our politicians in Phoenix.
Like all local fire and law enforcement departments, Fry Fire District has faced the challenge of affording its contributions to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. The funds required to meet its pension obligation have robbed the local department of the money needed to maintain and replace its equipment and pay for vital capital projects.
Once again, state lawmakers have done nothing to ease the burden of local governments that have complained loudly and often that the PSPRS contribution is resulting in the elimination of public services. Taxpayers and voters in the Fry Fire District took matters into their own hands and approved a revenue bond.
Before local taxpayers complain to local officials about their tax bill, consider the state’s role in this situation and remember that, today, our state government is boasting a $1 billion surplus.
We’re paying for it through our local tax bills.