“I just want to be left alone. Why can’t you just leave me alone?”
The words of a homeless man regularly confronted by local police serves as a summary of the interminable dilemma that challenges our community and society.
Some living outside the norm choose not to seek the assistance readily offered by area social service agencies. Whether that decision is the consequence of addiction, a mental health disorder or simply a desire to be left alone, homelessness is a problem for all of us.
As Sunday’s article in the Herald/Review by reporter Lyda Longa pointed out, Sierra Vista recently spent about $20,000 of taxpayer funds to clear the refuse generated by five area camps. Panhandlers at busy local intersections can generate $80 a day, according to local authorities, allowing them to continue their lifestyle.
The money should be the least of our shared concern.
Communities consistently struggle with homelessness because few programs have the flexibility or resources to address the individuality of the problem. In Sierra Vista, Good Neighbor Alliance and the Salvation Army do an admirable job of providing temporary housing, personal care services, offering food and providing for other immediate needs. The Warrior Healing Center offers veterans access to benefits earned during their military service, including disability pay, counseling and support programs, and a network of organizations dedicated to addressing the needs of those who wore the uniform.
With these and other opportunities available to “cure” the symptoms of homelessness, it’s logical to ask why the problem persists.
Like the common cold, it’s difficult to identify a single solution that will completely eliminate the condition. Some who choose this lifestyle do so to avoid the responsibility that comes with living indoors. Some are controlled by addiction and unable to meet the obligations of employment. Some abhor abiding by the “rules” of living in a community and “…just want to be left alone.”
It is our moral imperative to ensure there are agencies and public services conveniently available to those who face the crisis of homelessness and have no where to turn. That’s why it’s important to find a few extra dollars in your budget to donate to the Good Neighbor Alliance, the Salvation Army, the Warrior Center, local churches and similar organizations that make it their business to maintain a “safety net” for those seeking help.
That won’t eliminate homelessness in our community, but it will provide hope and opportunity for those who are willing to commit themselves to escaping the lifestyle.
For others, we rely on local law enforcement and the ingenuity of the emerging Better Bucks program to deliver the “tough love” message that homelessness is a lifestyle choice that won’t be welcomed in our community.
As Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said in Sunday’s article, “…At some point they have to make a decision that they need help and they have to go into some sort of program to get them out of this situation.”
As long as there is strong local support of agencies providing opportunities to address the causes of this outcome, those who are homeless cannot be considered victims, except by their own choices.