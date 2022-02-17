With more options available to compete for our time and money than ever before, it’s important to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.
With that in mind, Herald/Review Media is looking for new ways to reward those who help support us with exclusive offers and access to content that can’t be found anywhere else.
What that means is that starting soon, some of our stories, photos, videos and more will only be made available to our members who have joined as subscribers to our newspaper or website.
By making some of our work available only to those who are subscriber members, we place an emphasis on the award-winning journalism that our team of reporters, photographers and others create when interacting with our community and documenting what happens here in Cochise County.
We also place an extra value on the support each and every one of our subscribers provides for us by making some of our content available only for those who help us produce it.
Good journalism isn’t free. The cost of a monthly digital subscription nearly covers one hour of work by a reporter or photographer.
Newspapers have been one of the only for-profit businesses that essentially gave their product away for the last few decades, which not only devalues the work being produced, but disincentivizes those who would otherwise seek to invest in local journalism by subscribing to the paper. We hope that by making some of our content exclusive, that value will become more apparent than if we gave everything away.
However, breaking news that impacts the public, coverage of board and council meetings, as well as information provided by our community partners will still be available to everyone.
In addition to offering exclusive stories for our members, we will also be offering other incentives and deals as a “thank you” to those who have invested in a membership subscription with the Herald/Review.
We will be bringing a night of comedy to Cochise County with our Laugh-In event on April 22, and members will be able to attend at a discounted price.
A limited number of tickets to attend our annual showcase of the top high school athletes in the region on June 9, Best of Preps, will also be made available to members. Those in attendance will have a chance to meet NFL Hall of Fame player James Lofton.
As live events return, there will be many more opportunities for members to get exclusive access and deals that will increase the value of your investment in your local newspaper.
We are also looking at how we can reward members for special occasions such as anniversaries or birthdays, and provide discounts and deals for them to place ads or announcements in their newspaper.
As we continue to expand and diversify our offerings to those who have invested in local journalism, we will search for additional ways to increase the value we provide. Your ideas and suggestions are always welcome.
By placing an emphasis on the quality of the work our journalists produce, we can show how important local news is, and how vital those who support and invest in journalism really are.