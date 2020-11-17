Election results for political junkies are like baseball statistics to rabid fans of the sport.
Every outcome and every percentage is analyzed and looked at both backward and forward by politicians and pundits, just like baseball managers study analytics to predict player performance.
It’s no different in Cochise County. The Nov. 3 election offers lots of interesting and informative tallies and insights.
For starters, we were wrong.
The opinion piece crafted shortly after the polls closed criticized constituents for a lack of participation. Ballot totals after the fourth update posted by the county Elections Office showed a 46 percent turnout.
Like a baseball manager who pulls his starting pitcher too soon, we were too quick to judge. In fact, the Nov. 3 election had the largest turnout in recent county history by percentage and vote tally. More than 74 percent of the 82,018 registered voters in the county cast ballots, besting the turnout in 2016 (67 percent) and 2012 (62 percent). The county elections office handled almost 61,000 ballots, compared to 50,601 four years ago, and 49,554 in 2012.
State and federal offices racked up about the same vote totals, indicating that county Republicans stuck together, handing winning vote totals to the six offices on the ballot. The race for president recorded the most participation by voters and incumbent President Trump beat challenger Joe Biden by almost 20 percentage points, capturing 58.6 percent of the 60,664 ballots cast.
Perhaps the only surprise in Cochise County — and many won’t be surprised — is overwhelming local support for Proposition 207, the initiative to decriminalize marijuana and expunge the record of those previously charged with the offense. Almost 33,000 ballots supported Prop. 207, representing more than 55 percent of the votes cast. By comparison, in 2016 the outcome was the exact opposite — more than 55 percent of the ballots cast on Proposition 205 opposed legalizing marijuana.
What explains this dramatic reversal? Theories abound.
Notably, 10,000 more ballots were cast in the Nov. 3 election compared to 2016, and almost every voter responded to both propositions. Four years ago, 27,357 (55.29 percent) voted against Proposition 205 and this year 32,782 (55.18 percent) cast “yes” ballots for Proposition 207.
There were differences in the language between the two initiatives, but nothing significant enough to merit the dramatic outcome this year compared to 2016.
We’re guessing that the larger turnout — bringing in people who haven’t participated in past elections — and a subtle shift in public perception, carried the day for Prop. 207. About the same number of ballots against the initiative were cast in both elections.
Whatever the reason, Cochise County reflected the outcome recorded by all of Arizona on the question of legalizing marijuana, with about 60 percent of the voters supporting the initiative.
The state now joins 14 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing recreational marijuana. Another 20 states have approved the legal consumption of medical marijuana.
That’s probably enough to push the federal government to change its designation of marijuana as an illegal narcotic.