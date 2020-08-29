Cochise County Supervisors appear to have made quick progress on the selection of a new Administrator. After putting off the process of finding a replacement for the outgoing Ed Gilligan for nine weeks, board members have already narrowed a field of 17 interested candidates to three, all of whom already work for the county.
Supervisors have also extended incoming board member Tom Crosby the courtesy of witnessing the final selection process. Crosby captured the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat in the Aug. 4 primary election and is unopposed in the Nov. 3 General Election.
We have little doubt that Tom Crosby will make his presence known early and often as a county board Supervisor. His history as a member of the Sierra Vista City Council and his campaign platform are the basis for that opinion.
He also applied, but was not selected, for the seat he will now hold, after former Supervisor Pat Call resigned.
As a member of the Council, Tom Crosby was consistently in the minority in his beliefs that local water conservation initiatives were a conspiracy, serving outside interests. He openly opposed accepting federal funding, believing that the money came with stipulations that ultimately added to the cost of local government.
His view of government differed dramatically from the existing structure in Sierra Vista. Crosby was a true believer in the phrase “less government is better government,” and openly opposed the need for “bureaucrats” to manage zoning codes, public works, and other functions at City Hall.
Cochise County is a much larger organization than Sierra Vista and Crosby’s voice will have much greater influence. Unlike the council, which is composed of seven members including the Mayor, Crosby is one of three Supervisors on the county board.
His interaction with the other Supervisors and his influence in directing the board — depending on the outcome of the Nov. 3 General Election — will ultimately determine the size of county government.
Selection of a county administrator is a litmus test for the “new” county board. Supervisors are proceeding with the process and including Crosby, even though he has fundamentally, and publicly, opposed the need for the executive position.
We anticipate similar opposition to the county’s building and zoning functions, the health department, along with recommended cutbacks in highway services.
Crosby may encounter strong opposition to his view of government from other elected county officials. Although he professes a good relationship with Sheriff Mark Dannels, we’ll be interested to see if Crosby supports the renewal of Operation Stonegarden, the federally-funded program that pays overtime incurred by Sheriff’s deputies helping to enforce immigration laws.
Cochise County District 1 voters have made a bold choice in the selection of Tom Crosby as their supervisor. Based on his history as a council member in Sierra Vista, and his publicly stated positions, we can expect a dramatically different Cochise County government in the future.