Sun Tzu, a Chinese general, military strategist, writer and philosopher, is credited with the phrase “ … the wheels of justice turn slowly but exceedingly fine.”
We couldn’t help but remember the quote during Tuesday morning’s Spotlight Breakfast, hosted by the city of Sierra Vista.
Our focus isn’t on justice, rather, the long and arduous journey that has brought the city to the brink of a major renovation on the West End. As Sun Tzu intimated, when the decades-long project wraps up later this year, the outcome will be “exceedingly fine.”
There were a number of highlights presented at Tuesday’s meeting, but two were notable.
Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough urged those in attendance to make a conscious effort to patronize the businesses that are directly affected by the construction happening on Fry Boulevard west of Carmichael Avenue.
Secondly, the sincere appreciation expressed by Matt McLachlan, the city’s community development director, who credited the support and commitment of West End business and property owners in getting the project done.
We strongly support both messages.
Ms. Yarbrough credited the project contractor — Sierra Vista’s KE&G — for erecting signs directing motorists in the construction zone to business entrances. Her enthusiasm for the work being done and the promise of what the West End will look like when the renovation is finished was refreshing. Mr. McLachlan outlined updates on promising new business ventures in the district and ongoing efforts to clean up Fry Townsite properties, many of which are held by absentee property owners, through any means available, including legal channels.
We think the city, notably our Council members, need to do more to support the affected businesses along Fry Boulevard where the construction is happening.
That’s not a criticism of the effort that has already been made. McLachlan and others at City Hall have been relentless — literally for years — securing grants and working with property owners to make the West End improvement a reality.
Despite those noble efforts, the reality that it will be six months until work is completed and that businesses in the construction zone are being devastated by the loss of traffic cannot be ignored.
We wholeheartedly agree with Ms. Yarbrough’s call to patronize these West End businesses, but lip service and little blue signs along the construction route is simply not enough.
Council members need to step up and call for city officials to organize community events that will help these businesses. Advertising efforts paid for by the city should be initiated on a variety of media outlets, promoting these businesses and inviting residents to come to the West End, despite the construction.
More needs to be done, and it needs to be done quickly, if we hope that our public investment in this impressive renovation project will be completed with businesses — not empty storefronts — on both sides of the new and improved boulevard.
If we finish the West End project and all that remains are vacant buildings along a well-manicured street, then the entire effort will fall short of the city’s vision for improvement of the district.
Let’s spend some money and support these businesses, so they will still be there when the work is done.