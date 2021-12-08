We have to wonder what the state Senate, and specifically Senate President Karen Fann, is trying to hide.
Last week an attorney for the Senate argued before the Arizona Court of Appeals that records that have not been made public related to the “forensic” audit of Maricopa County 2020 election results must remain concealed or lawmakers will be unable to do their jobs.
Hogwash.
The fact that these records — communications Sen. Fann and others had with Cyber Ninjas on how the review was being done — have absolutely nothing to do with what legislators are responsible for at the capital. If these hidden records were part of the process of making laws, then there would be a legitimate argument to keep them out of the public purview.
What is becoming increasing apparent is that the more we learn about the work by Cyber Ninjas on the audit, the more the integrity of the process is questioned. Records being concealed undoubtedly reveal the partisan influence of those conducting the audit.
The fact that Cyber Ninjas is now “bankrupt” after it used the audit as a fundraising tool and received almost $6 million in donations should be a clear indication of the intent of those conducting the ballot review. If the records Sen. Fann is concealing confirm that outcome, it further erodes the integrity of those who supported the audit.
Arizona taxpayers have paid more than $400,000 in legal fees to defend the Senate and keep public records private. It is an outrage that Sen. Fann continues to fight for this privacy with taxpayer funds, when in fact, the public has a right to know what she’s trying so desperately to hide.
Sen. Fann said she undertook this audit to restore public trust in the election process.
This dispute over public records and the fact that the audit was clearly partisan have done more to create public distrust about the Senate than any charade of restoring public confidence in elections.
Two Superior Court judges have ordered the Senate – and, in one of the two lawsuits, the Cyber Ninjas – to turn over potentially tens of thousands of emails, texts and other documents associated with the audit. The Court of Appeals has agreed the records are public.
It’s well past time, and it has cost taxpayers far too much money, to continue this legal dispute.