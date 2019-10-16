Cochise County has been blessed by the services of Phil Leiendecker for more than two decades. He quietly goes about his business as the county assessor and throughout his six terms in office has rarely appeared before the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
A testament to his even-handed, even-tempered demeanor and success as a manager is the dedication of those who work for him, which in 2016 averaged 19 years.
That’s not the case in Maricopa County.
This week supervisors gathered to figure out what to do about Paul Petersen, the duly-elected assessor for Maricopa County who faces criminal charges in three states — including Arizona — for allegedly operating an illegal adoption business. Petersen is accused of 62 crimes and it is alleged he defrauded taxpayers by using public funds to pay for birthing services. If that were not enough, an investigation by the Arizona Republic newspaper shows that Petersen only came to work 53 times between January and October for his $77,000 salary.
Maricopa County supervisors decided Monday to authorize an internal audit of the Assessor’s Office to determine if county money was connected with the illegal adoption scheme.
Petersen, who was indicted on Oct. 8, has yet to resign and remains in federal custody at the county jail.
The relevance of this case to Cochise County, and all counties across Arizona, is what to do when a public official stands accused of a serious criminal charge or comparable malfeasance and does not resign from office?
Maricopa County supervisors and other elected officials from that county have publicly called for Petersen to resign, but as of this writing he had yet to do so.
We think it’s worthy of debate at the state level about what to do when a public official stands accused of criminal or immoral behavior. Petersen, like every other defendant, is entitled to his day in court and if found innocent, his resignation would prove unnecessary.
Yet, his current status as an inmate in the Maricopa County Jail is a disservice to the public and makes it impossible to carry out his duties.
While we respect the authority of an elected official, in this case and possibly in the future, we believe some process is needed to at least temporarily replace the officeholder when they become embroiled in scandals or similar incidents.