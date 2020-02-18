Most voters are not going to support an initiative that gives more power to the government at the expense of the citizenry. People won’t cast a ballot in favor of something that increases the bureaucracy of government and adds costs to the taxpayer. They are more likely to vote for something that ensures their representation and against measures that empower a political agenda.
Astute politicians know these basic “rules.”
They know that in most cases, a majority of voters will cast ballots against increasing the annual salary of legislators — which Arizona has done 16 of 18 times over a period of 48 years. They know that proposing a tax increase in an election year is a fast way out of office.
So how does a political party get what it wants?
When out-of-state special interest groups convince a majority of Arizona voters to raise the minimum wage and decriminalize medical marijuana, how do the politicians opposed to these outcomes change the Constitution to accomplish their agenda?
They use the power of language and rely on the apathy of citizens.
After one month in session, lawmakers have proposed dozens of “consent resolutions” aimed at changing the Arizona Constitution to reduce the authority of citizens and further empower state government. Notable examples are LD14 Rep. Becky Nutt’s resolution to create the office of lieutenant governor; Saddlebrook Sen. Vince Leach’s resolution to gut the Voter Protection Act; and a host of measures that would end the election of commissioners to the Arizona Corporation Commission.
All of these measures will require approval by the Legislature and a signature from Gov. Doug Ducey to reach the Nov. 3 ballot.
The consent resolutions that complete that journey will become statewide referendums.
Here are two things most political pundits also know.
First, when there are too many lengthy referendums on a ballot or those questions are confusing, voters usually cast a “no” vote to finish their time in the election booth quickly.
Second, astute politicians can confuse the language on any referendum to make “no” mean “yes.”
Citizens and the media will have to be especially aware this election season of the language of any and all consent resolutions coming out of the Legislature. We’re looking for wording that puts a positive light on what most people would oppose.
Voters will also have to be prepared when they get their ballots, understanding the language of a referendum and its consequences.