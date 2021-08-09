We have to wonder whether the Cochise County Republican Party is worried about membership.
A recent report from the Arizona Secretary of State shows the local GOP has the highest percentage of membership loss in the state since January. Even compared to Maricopa County, where the influx of population has started to turn Phoenix decidedly “blue,” the rate at which voters have quit their Republican membership in Cochise County is more than double that of the state’s most populated county.
About 3.3 percent of those registered as local GOP members in January are no longer party members, whereas the membership loss in Maricopa County since the beginning of the year has been 1.45 percent.
Make no mistake about it, this county is still a vibrant “red.” The Secretary’s office reports 32,151 registered Republicans as of July. That’s almost 11,000 more members than the county’s Democratic Party, which has 21,274 voters.
Local Democrats also lost members during the past seven months, dropping 405 registered party members, or just under 2 percent of its voters.
Still, compared to neighboring Graham and Greenlee counties, where GOP membership has increased during the past seven months, the loss of 1,106 registered Republicans since January in this corner of Arizona has to be a concern for the party.
Statewide, we would attribute some of this loss to a fading interest in politics following the election. After a frenzied presidential campaign season that witnessed the largest voter turnout in history, it would be logical to expect that fewer people are actively interested in political parties and the divisive yammering that pits “us against them.”
That theory is playing out in Arizona where all three political parties — Republican, Democrat and Libertarian — are reporting membership losses statewide. Pundits are also pointing to gridlock in Washington, D.C. as a cause for fewer party members, as constituents lose enthusiasm for the political process.
The number of Republicans who have left the party in Cochise County is the fourth highest in Arizona behind Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties. Statewide, Republicans have lost 20,466 members since January. Of that total, 1,106 — or about one-half percent of the state’s total GOP loss — were previously registered in Cochise County. Another 13,384, or roughly 65 percent of the state total — were formerly registered in Maricopa County. Neighboring Pima County reports a GOP membership loss of 3,302, about 16 percent, and Pima County reports 1,472 members lost, about seven-tenths of a percent.
At the same time, the number of registered voters who have not registered with a political party has increased in Cochise County. There are now 27,536 “other” registered voters as of July, the second largest group behind the local GOP.
We’re reluctant to theorize on the reasons for this dramatic drop in local GOP membership. Where the party stands on issues, who leads the party and the candidates who represent the party have all been factors that in the past have either contributed to, or detracted from, its membership rolls.
Considering the sizable number of people who have quit the GOP since January, it might be time for Republicans to review all three factors.