Looking at the campaign finance reports for candidates seeking seats in the State Legislature offers an insight into the importance of special interests to election campaigns.
Information provided by the website seethemoney.az.gov shows incumbent Republican David Gowan with a substantial fundraising lead over his Democratic opponent Bob Karp. Gowan, who is seeking re-election to the Senate District 14 seat, reported $68,555.64 in his campaign chest as of July 27, compared to $20,823.40 for challenger Karp.
Of Gowan’s total, more than half — almost $37,000 — has come from contributions by political committees. Candidate Karp, by comparison, hasn’t received a dime from political committees and instead most of his money has come from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC).
The commission was established by Arizona voters in 1998 and provides campaign funding to statewide and legislative candidates who agree to forgo special interest and high dollar contributions.
It’s a similar story in the race for the District 14 House of Representative seats. Incumbent Republicans Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt have sizable campaign accounts — $58,439.19 and $46,089.57, respectively — while Democratic challengers Kimberley Isabelle Moschetti and Ronnie Mastas-Condos, have much smaller fundraising totals — $19,676 and $1,661.04, respectively.
More than half the money reported by Griffin is a carryover from a previous campaign committee — she has served previously in both the House and Senate — but like Gowan, she also reported receiving more money from political committees and from individual contributions.
For Nutt, about 57 percent of her campaign chest comes from political committees. The remainder, some $19,148.98, was received from individual contributions.
Like fellow Democrat Karp, Moschetti has relied on CCEC funding for her campaign. Of the $19,676 in her campaign chest, 92 percent was contributed by the CCEC. Democrat Mastas-Condos failed to qualify for the state funding, and not surprisingly, has depended on individual and family donations for her campaign.
We’re not judging whether contributions by special interests are good or bad; and we’re not denigrating candidates who depend on CCEC funding.
Both are important.
Candidates are not necessarily beholden to special interest groups. In some cases, these groups may choose to donate to a specific campaign because the message is consistent with who the group would like to see elected.
Citizen Clean Election Commission funding assures that Arizona voters, even those in places dominated by one political party, have a choice.
By November, millions of dollars will have been spent promoting candidates and trying to convince voters how to cast their ballots.
For District 14 legislative races, it’s important to know where the candidates are getting the money for their campaigns.