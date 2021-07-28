Take a breath Sierra Vista, you’re still significant in the federal funding game.
Two weeks ago the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced it will continue to recognize the combined Douglas and Sierra Vista communities as a “Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA).” The decision is vital for all southeast Arizona because it assures representation in the complicated game played for obtaining federal funds.
Since 2010 the OMB has designated communities with a population of at least 50,000 as metro areas and put them at the front of the line for federal funds. Sierra Vista receives about $200,000 a year in Community Development Block Grants and the city receives substantial sums to support its bus system.
In addition to federal funding, designation as a MSA puts Douglas and Sierra Vista on the map for other important measurements. The health of the regional economy, population changes, income levels and other statistics offer clear insights on what’s happening in this region.
For example.
In 2016, while the rest of the nation was essentially “recovered” from the financial impacts of The Great Recession, the Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area was determined to be the fourth worst economy in the United States. This region had lost population, lost jobs and property values were declining.
That determination changed perspectives and helped our locally-elected federal politicians lobby for the region.
Arizona has seven MSAs, and across the nation there are more than 350 designated communities that meet the category criteria.
Changing the statistical definition of a metropolitan area would have a direct impact on the elderly and disabled in the community and end the annual award of grant money to local nonprofit organizations.
It would be an understatement to suggest that the impact of this change would be catastrophic for Sierra Vista and Douglas.
Beyond federal funding, losing the designation as a metropolitan area would impact economic development prospects for the entire region. Statistics collected by the federal government for its metropolitan areas are useful for companies considering new locations, providing valuable information on the local workforce, economy and other important categories.
We get that these federal funds are not “free money.” Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby stated as much during a recent board work session when he reminded fellow members that federal funds “… come at a price.” Mr. Crosby was referring to the fact that government grants often expire and leave communities with the full cost of providing a service that local taxpayers cannot afford. He was also referring to the fact that federal monies are still taxpayer dollars.
A quick glance at the national “debt clock,” available online at pgpf.org/national-debt-clock, shows America owes more than $28.4 trillion with that amount growing each day as the federal government borrows to cover its annual deficit.
While the idea of changing this funding system is noble, the reality is that until real change occurs, qualifying for federal funding as a Metropolitan Statistical Area is vital for the Sierra Vista and Douglas areas.
“De-listing” this region would assure an even greater degree of rural poverty in southeast Arizona.