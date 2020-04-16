We can’t help but think of what it takes for a burglar to distract a guard dog while we watch the myriad press conferences hosted by our President and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
Red meat. When a burglar wants to occupy the attention of a guard dog, they toss red meat to quiet and slow the canine.
Such is the case with the current breathless debate in the media about re-opening the economy.
Does the President have the authority, or does this responsibility fall to the Governors?
Honestly, other than the mainstream media, who cares?
Tuesday, Gov. Ducey stepped out of his comfort zone with a statement during his press conference that it will be his decision when it’s best to lift the executive orders he issued last month. He said he will decide when it’s safe to reopen closed restaurants, fitness centers, theaters, salons and other “non-essential” businesses.
The dust-up started Monday when President Trump claimed he was the ultimate authority.
Bottom line?
Regardless of whether our Governor or the President calls the shot, ultimately it will be our decision whether we as individuals have the confidence to return to the gym, sit down at an eatery or buy popcorn at the movie theater.
We expect to see people wearing masks and maintaining the practice of social distancing long after the announcement by our politicians that “re-opens” the economy. Sports fans won’t immediately crowd into stadiums and arenas, hand sanitizer will continue to be hard to find and take out will remain a popular choice until people are convinced we have conquered COVID-19.
Rebuilding consumer confidence will depend more on whether the number of coronavirus cases rises or falls in the coming weeks. Imagine the infection rates in New York and Seattle drop off significantly after weeks of each city doing what’s necessary to combat the virus. The number of cases in Phoenix, however, continues to climb.
Regardless of what our politicians decree, we’re not likely to return to our “normal” lifestyle and public venues if the spread of the pandemic in Arizona’s Capital City isn’t slowing down.
The mainstream media can criticize and debate the questions of authority and when the economy should be “re-opened,” but in the end, it will be a decision each of us make with our own welfare in mind.