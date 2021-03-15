What happens next for the local Republican Party will define the political identity of Cochise County.
The announcement last week that Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick won’t run for re-election to a sixth term in Congress opens the door for a competitive contest for the position. As we have witnessed in the past, incumbents tend to have the resources and a significant advantage in getting re-elected. When an incumbent steps away, the campaign field is leveled between Republicans and Democrats in the race for the congressional District 2 seat.
Prior to Rep. Kirkpatrick, Republican Martha McSally served two terms as the District 2 congresswoman, before running to be a U.S. Senator. Prior to her terms, Democrat Ron Barber finished the term of Gabby Giffords and earned re-election to a full term from 2013 to 2015.
The current boundaries of District 2 incorporate most of Tucson and all of Cochise County. We expect those boundaries will remain intact, despite the redistricting process, through the 2022 election. Census information won’t be available until September, pushing the start date for the redistricting process past the end of the year, which is probably too late for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to get approval for a new district map before the 2022 election season.
Bearing in mind that Tucson has a significant voter base compared to Cochise County, we expect that the Democratic nominee for District 2 will probably hail from that city, which is dominated by that party. Tucson hasn’t elected a Republican to its City Council for more than a decade, and the likelihood that Cochise County will have a nominee who can earn the Democratic nomination for Congress is very low.
By contrast, Republican candidates for Congress have had Cochise County roots in the past. Brandon Martin, who has challenged Rep. Kirkpatrick in the last two elections, is the shining example of this reality. Though McSally hailed from Tucson, in her 2015 win over Ron Barber, she credited the overwhelming support from Republicans in Cochise County as the difference-maker in the election.
That’s why it will be interesting to see who emerges in the next few weeks as candidates for the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat. We would expect Mr. Martin will return, but there may be others, including State Sen. David Gowan, county Supervisor Tom Crosby, county Recorder David Stevens, or even Sheriff Mark Dannels.
It will also be interesting to see how these candidates appeal to Republican voters. Will they echo Trumpism, or seek out voters who consider themselves moderates?
Politics is often unpredictable, which is one reason why it always has mass appeal. We didn’t expect Kirkpatrick to step aside, and we can only anticipate what that announcement will mean for the future of District 2.
What happens next will shape the political future of the dominant party in Cochise County.