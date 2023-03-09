We were pleased to see the Sierra Vista City Council host its first “meet-and-greet” at the local Chamber of Commerce office on Monday. As council member Angelica Landry stated, it’s an opportunity for constituents to make contact with the people elected to make important decisions in the city.

We’re pleased that Mayor Clea McCaa has continued his “Walk on Wednesdays” campaign, getting out into the community and making himself directly available to constituents.