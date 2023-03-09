We were pleased to see the Sierra Vista City Council host its first “meet-and-greet” at the local Chamber of Commerce office on Monday. As council member Angelica Landry stated, it’s an opportunity for constituents to make contact with the people elected to make important decisions in the city.
We’re pleased that Mayor Clea McCaa has continued his “Walk on Wednesdays” campaign, getting out into the community and making himself directly available to constituents.
It’s also encouraging that our council members can be contacted by email through the city’s website, sierravistaaz.gov.
This wasn’t always the case. After the revision and upgrading of the city’s website sometime within the past year or so, email addresses for our elected officials were mysteriously missing.
No longer.
It’s now possible to call or email your council members by looking under the “Government” tab, and selecting the “Contacting the Mayor & Council” menu item. The pop-up dialogue window that jumps out after selecting “email,” assures website visitors that their correspondence will be sent directly to the elected official of their choice.
Other than our elected officials, however, the website lacks enough direct points of contact with most who are employed by our local government. Pull up the “Marketing and Communications” page — the site you would expect employees with a public profile would be pictured — and there’s a bureaucratic paragraph about the role of the agency in city government. Yawn.
We had better luck with the Sierra Vista Economic Development page, where Manager Tony Boone and Liaison Dianna Cameron make themselves readily available for public contact.
Want to email the city manager? Not possible through the website, and no phone number is listed, either.
We’ll be honest here.
What’s missing is the directory of employees that was easily accessible and a useful resource on the previous iteration of the city’s website.
Perhaps the most noticeable is the anonymity of one of the city’s most controversial departments, community development. These are the people charged with code enforcement, planning and zoning reviews and recommendations, building permits and numerous other activities that put these city employees in direct contact with the public.
It’s not surprising then that the city has had a less than stellar reputation in dealing with contractors and prospective businesses. We can remember a proposed coffee shop that made headlines last year when the developer offered a first hand look at the run-around he received from officials at City Hall, eventually walking away from the project.
Call us nitpickers. Accuse us of overplaying the issue. Tell us we’re wrong.
That’s fine, but the bottom line is a complete list of city employees in a directory is also a form of accountability to the taxpaying public. A directory shows just how many people — which we estimate at more than 200 — are picking up a paycheck from City Hall.
We are sincerely pleased at the efforts of council members, including the mayor, to avail themselves to the public through the website and at other public venues.
We’re a bit disappointed, nay, frustrated, that as hard as our elected officials work to make themselves available, city employees are much less accessible.