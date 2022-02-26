Every February, we are reminded to acknowledge the struggles that African-Americans and other Black people around the world have experienced. This act of remembering is important for many reasons.
“Remembering is resistance,” writes Rae Paris in her book “The Forgetting Tree: A Rememory.” This seemingly simple act, when those in power try to suppress these stories, is a powerful form of declaring that one’s voice matters and deserves to be heard.
As Black History Month comes to an end, it is encouraging to see numerous events within the community recognizing the struggles and triumphs of those who were marginalized by society for so long.
From historical recreations by school children to celebrations hosted by the city, these events not only celebrate the spirit and determination of those who overcame numerous hardships and obstacles over the course of time, but also serve as a reminder of what happened before and a warning to never allow such horrors to happen again.
With the teaching of key periods or events with racial implications becoming increasingly controversial, we must not forget our past, while looking for ways to move forward in a more equitable way for everyone.
To be clear, that is not to imply that those alive today should be blamed for the mistakes of the past, or be punished or made to feel guilty for the crimes carried out by previous generations.
When historical events like slavery, the Civil War, desegregation and the Civil Rights Act are taught to our students, it must be done from a place of understanding and respect, not hatred or shame. Not to those who committed those egregious acts, but to those who are learning about them.
But to ignore or erase what happened or who was responsible does a disservice not only to those who lived through those experiences, but to those who will be kept in the dark of what happened before.
Instead, we must open our hearts and minds to these events and learn about the impacts these moments have on others. The selective presentation and romanticizing of history should be confronted and critiqued in order to grow beyond these past injustices.
If we choose to instead cast a blind eye to the crimes perpetrated by past governments, companies and individuals, we will never be able to grow and come together as a people. The divisions that make nearly all conversations fraught with anxiety will only continue to fester and expand.
That is why we must remember and celebrate those who stood up to injustice and fought for their own freedom and basic human rights for themselves and others.
Black History Month, or any other time when we offer special acknowledgement to a marginalized group, is not meant to divide us. It is an opportunity to learn from the experiences of others and understand our role in dealing with these difficult issues.
Only when those in positions of power and authority recognize these structures and the ways they delegitimize certain individuals and groups can society work to correct these issues.
The first step is expanding our understanding of these groups and the problems they face, both historically and now, and continue tearing down these walls that separate us.
Editor’s note: Excerpts of this editorial have appeared in a previous column by the author.