If nothing else, the coronavirus pandemic has proven our need for a trustworthy source of accurate local information.
Despite emotional arguments about “fake news,” and the perception of a liberal bias in the media, the role of the community newspaper in providing updates and insights on local developments regarding the coronavirus is invaluable.
The newspaper offers a common and easily accessible platform where information can be shared to a mass audience, especially in a small community.
During the past week, this newspaper has served as a central source for restaurants, movie theaters, fitness facilities and other businesses that generate their revenue from social gatherings and are anxious to keep their patrons posted on their services. This publication has also been vital in getting the word out on what Cochise County agencies are doing to prevent the spread of the virus. Local governments have relied on this newspaper to reach readers and convey important updates on how these organizations are responding to the pandemic.
We aren’t denying the role of social media as an important communication tool in this current crisis. Indeed, the Herald/Review is actively participating in social media, broadcasting updates and keeping our Facebook page current with frequent posts.
While this media can be effective, it lacks the universal access and resources of newspapers. This publication and others in the industry may not have as many subscribers as they did a decade ago, but each remains a trusted source of accurate and important information in the community being served, especially when we face a calamity.
Politics aside, newspapers provide a common thread at a time when circumstances radically change our daily lives. People may differ in their opinions on the issues, but they can agree that factual and timely information provided by the local newspaper often ensures the best response during a crisis.
From its inception in 1926, through the current day 94 years later, Wick Communications has dedicated itself to investing in community journalism, even during hardships.
The coronavirus pandemic represents another of those hardships, crippling local economies and dramatically changing lives in communities throughout the nation.
This newspaper, along with others, will continue to meet our commitment to invest in the resources necessary to provide accurate, timely and important information about your neighbors, your local government and local businesses.
We urge our readers to support local businesses, including this newspaper, and actively engage with their community during this difficult time.