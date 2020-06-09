We congratulate Richter Architects and Columbus, New Mexico, for earning recognition from the American Institute of Architects and Texas Society of Architects for the design of the city’s Port of Entry.
At the same time, we’re outraged.
Columbus is celebrating the completion of an $85.6 million port, replacing a tired customs building dating to 1989. The port handles about 236,000 pedestrians and just over 9,000 trucks a year.
That’s slightly smaller than the port in Douglas, most of which was constructed in 1933 and was expanded 60 years later. The Raul Castro port processes more than 1 million pedestrians and more than 30,000 trucks each year.
We’re outraged because of the lack of real progress on the promised reconstruction of the Douglas port. A growing line of politicians, both local and federal, have promised that the facilities will be extensively remodeled and we have yet to see much accomplished.
Three years ago federal funding for a feasibility study was approved. It was the fourth time that Uncle Sam has set aside money to “study” what needs to be done to improve the security and handle the traffic at the Douglas port.
Everyone appears to be in agreement that something needs to be done. City and county officials share support for the construction of a dedicated commercial facility that would be located west of the downtown. City officials, including the recently ousted mayor, Robert Uribe, promoted remodeling of the existing building as a vital component in the revival of the downtown, making it easier and faster to get Mexican consumers into local stores.
Current U.S. Sen. Martha McSally has had the most success pushing the project closer to reality. While serving as the District 2 congresswoman, Ms. McSally successfully petitioned the bureaucrats running U.S. Customs and Border Protection to include Douglas on the “five-year plan.”
That was six years ago.
Looking at what the newly-constructed Columbus, New Mexico, port of entry has accomplished for that community should excite our politicians about what something similar in Douglas could accomplish. The new port port sees a surge in traffic in late summer and autumn, as farmers in Mexico move green chile, jalapeños and other produce to processing plants on the U.S. side.
It’s past time we turn this dream into reality. The benefits of accomplishing a remodeled and expanded Douglas Port of Entry are tangible and we need the federal government to step up and get it done.