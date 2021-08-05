The importance of recent rulings by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp regarding the public records law cannot be overstated.
What we’re witnessing are blatant efforts by elected state officials to circumvent the law by claiming ignorance and a lack of responsibility. We understand the first claim, but like recent court rulings, we completely disagree with the second claim.
Senate President Karen Fann has repeatedly told the media she could not provide records on how much money the audit contractor – Cyber Ninjas – had received to conduct the review because she didn’t know and the privately-held company was not responsible to turn over that information.
Secondly, Sen. Fann has unnecessarily prolonged the release of all public records related to the election audit, arguing that the Legislature is immune from complying with the provisions of the records law.
Both arguments are laughable to the point that if interpretation of the public records law were consistent with what Sen. Fann apparently believes, citizens would effectively be locked out of their government, elected officials would have no accountability, and Arizona would be ripe for a level of corruption beyond what we already experience.
Last month, and again on Tuesday, Judge Kemp threw out those arguments and ordered the immediate release of all public records – including finances – related to the Senate-ordered election audit.
Sen. Fann has also argued, through her taxpayer-paid legal representation, that the Senate is not subject to the state’s open meeting law. She believes that the constitutional requirement does not apply to the governing body that enacted the law. That argument was made last month, again in a courtroom.
Cochise County residents need to pay attention to the significance of efforts by our elected officials to circumvent the public records law and the open meetings law.
What happens at the state level can trickle down to the local level, and the mere attempt to escape or reinterpret the intent of these laws threatens the fundamental accountability necessary for a representative form of government. That’s not currently the case, even by a stretch of our collective imagination. The most recent example of anything close to a violation may have occurred several years ago when county Supervisors mishandled the appointment of a fellow board member as the Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace.
Beyond that example, local government officials consistently comply with the public records law and the open meetings law – though at times unwillingly.
When Sen. Fann and the Republicans in the Arizona Senate repeatedly argue that they are above these laws and not subject to their provisions, they strike at the heart of our system of government and threaten the trust shared between elected officials and the constituents they represent.
What this “audit” has exposed is a view of the government among Sen. Fann and several Senate Republicans that they are not accountable to the public. That they will decide what is in the best interests of constituents and that their objectives are justified by whatever means they deem necessary.
That’s not representative government, it’s autocracy.