Call it an aberration, but the recent shooting deaths in Sierra Vista makes the city’s per capita “death by gunfire” rate comparable to what we might expect in a major metropolitan community.
Three shooting deaths in the past 27 days is noteworthy if for no other reason than it rarely, if ever, happens. Throughout its 64-year history, Sierra Vista would consider three shootings in an entire one-year period to be unusually high.
These incidents create an unfortunate opportunity for this community and its leadership to evaluate our police resources to make sure we have sufficient manpower and effective strategies to achieve the recognized goal of community enforcement.
Like other cities across the country, Sierra Vista is struggling to hire enough officers. The “villainization” of police has made the job less appealing, along with the inherent dangers that accompany the challenge of ensuring public safety.
Sierra Vista’s population of about 44,000, according to 2018 census figures, is served by 67 officers. At the moment that number is actually 53, with five positions unfilled, five recruits still to be trained, two officers on light duty and two who are currently completing “in-field” training.
City leaders have been somewhat responsive to the local agency’s need for additional positions, adding one in the 2019-2020 budget and addressing police recruiting in recent strategic plans. But the challenge of finding enough officers has effectively prevented the department from having sufficient resources to fill out proactive police units like its Community Response Team, and adequately maintain patrol staffing.
It’s just another reason we need to appreciate, respect and honor those serving on our local police force.
City leaders have a responsibility to review the events of the past three weeks and determine whether these shootings are an anomaly, or if more can be done to address issues contributing to this violence. Authorities have indicated that recent cases have involved drug trafficking and that most homicides in the city are usually a consequence of this trade. With that in mind, local leaders need to make sure all avenues of enforcement, including building codes and other unconventional avenues, are being utilized to discourage the propagation of this trade.
We don’t pretend to know the most effective means to ensure public safety, but we do recognize that the unfortunate events of the past 27 days are enough to prompt a review by local leaders.
Beyond police resources, there is also a need to review community outreach efforts. Are citizens actively engaged in their responsibility to work with authorities to ensure safety where they live? Do they contact the police when they see something suspicious or unusual? Are they talking to their neighbors?
Sierra Vista is a great place to live, with many amenities that are not common to communities of comparable size. It's a great place to enjoy nature, to raise a family, to socially engage.
Let’s keep it that way.
City leadership, including our elected council members, need to raise the question of whether we have adequate police resources and meet the challenges of addressing that issue if necessary.