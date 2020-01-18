The Sierra Vista City Council and other local governing boards may have to say goodbye to God.
A lawsuit brought by a Tucson attorney will be presented in federal court on Wednesday and threatens the age-old practice of opening public meetings with a prayer to the Almighty. Lawyer and Satanist Stuart de Haan filed the action in 2018 after Scottsdale “disinvited” Michelle Shortt to present the invocation at a July 2016 council meeting.
The lawsuit alleges that the city violated the Establishment Clause which prohibits government from favoring one religion over another under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Also, that Scottsdale violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, which entitles everyone the same rights and privileges under the law.
Shortt asked to be added to the Scottsdale list of volunteers who give invocations before council meetings. When word got out, the city received thousands of emails and phone calls identifying Shortt as a Satanist and objecting to her planned participation.
Sierra Vista uses a similar process for its council meetings. Volunteers sign up to give the invocation at the outset of the meeting and the routine usually involves a local pastor who calls upon the Christian God to bless and guide officials in conducting the city’s business. The most variety ever experienced at City Hall may have involved a local Rabbi or a Sanskrit bhikkhu.
Scottsdale has already spent more than $200,000 on legal fees attempting to defend itself from de Haan’s lawsuit. The case is now scheduled to go to trial before Senior District Judge David Campbell, who denied a motion to dismiss the case in November.
We anticipate that Scottsdale will be on the losing side of this lawsuit and will be required to either allow Shortt her five minutes of fame or end its practice of preaching before council meetings. That outcome will reach beyond the borders of Arizona and will prompt governing bodies to examine whether to continue opening meetings with an invocation.
Sooner rather than later, we as a community will have to decide how far we want the boundaries of political correctness and equality to extend. Opening a governing board meeting with praises to Satan appears to cross that boundary.