We’re glad to see Willcox decide to do something about the recently reported census figures for that community.
City Manager Caleb Blaschke told council members earlier this month that somewhere between 30% and 60% of the local population did not turn in the census survey. The consequence is the reported loss of more than 300 residents compared to 2010 and more importantly, the loss of federal and state funding.
Blaschke estimates the city will lose as much as $128,000 a year in government funding because the population of Willcox dropped from 3,533 in 2010 to 3,213 in 2020.
Considering the number of non-reporting residents, we are not surprised by the population drop, and we don’t believe the current census figure is accurate.
Anyone who followed news reports leading up to the decennial count knows that the federal government spooked minorities and effectively made it less likely that immigrants — legal or illegal — would participate in the census. An aggressive campaign by the Trump administration sought to add a question on the population survey asking whether the person completing the form was a U.S. citizen. In support of the president, many Republican state lawmakers and congressional representatives joined the chorus of support for the question.
Ultimately citizenship was not added to the census survey, but the heated and lengthy debate had a chilling effect on minorities, especially those of Hispanic descent. Rather than take a chance of encountering problems with the government, lots of people chose not to return the form.
Reporting fewer people than a decade ago means Willcox will receive less funding from state and federal sources. Blaschke estimates the 9% population drop will cost local government about 9% of its total revenue, resulting in less money for everything from road repairs to first responder funds.
Blaschke proposed, and the council agreed, that something needs to be done. He recommended spending the Community Development Block Grant to pay for a door-to-door survey to get a more accurate population count for Willcox. After all, the city manager reasoned, local businesses are flourishing and there’s not a vacant home in the city. Ironically, the grant is federal money, which would be spent to more accurately report how people actually live in the community.
What’s true in Willcox is probably true for other cities in Cochise County. A precipitous drop in the county’s population was the result of significant population reductions in Bisbee, Tombstone, Douglas and other communities. Overall, the county reported a drop of more than 5,000 residents since 2010, with modest increases in Sierra Vista and Benson failing to offset lower numbers in other population centers.
There’s no question that Willcox is taking a gamble on finding more residents with a recount. Spending $120,000 is a lot of money for the city to do a job that should have been done correctly the first time.
Unfortunately, failing to make that investment results in an even more expensive consequence for Willcox and will limit opportunities for growth into the next decade.
Blaschke’s right, investing in a door-to-door census campaign is worth the gamble.