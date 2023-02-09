Talk to people in the know in Willcox and almost universally all agree that something has to be done to protect the aquifer and the basin.

Even though more than 60% of voters who cast ballots on Proposition 420 in November were opposed to a state-regulated Active Management Area, the general consensus among those in eastern Cochise County is that some form of regulation is needed to prevent overconsumption and the eventual drying up of the Willcox basin.

Tags