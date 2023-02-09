Talk to people in the know in Willcox and almost universally all agree that something has to be done to protect the aquifer and the basin.
Even though more than 60% of voters who cast ballots on Proposition 420 in November were opposed to a state-regulated Active Management Area, the general consensus among those in eastern Cochise County is that some form of regulation is needed to prevent overconsumption and the eventual drying up of the Willcox basin.
Word has it that Rep. Gail Griffin, who is strongly supported by the state’s ranching community and heads up the natural resources committee in the Legislature, is in agreement. She’s expected to float a bill in the coming weeks to pause drilling more wells in the Willcox basin until local authorities can figure out a fair solution to the water dilemma.
It’s not the first time everyone agrees that something needs to be done, but almost no one wants to be part of the solution.
Even before the AMA effort last year, stakeholders and community leaders in Willcox were aware of the water shortage threat and proposing ideas to address the issue. Meetings have been held, ideas have been debated, but always the outcome is the same: Nothing gets done.
Newly-elected Gov. Katie Hobbs pointed to the statewide challenge of too much development and too many claims on too little water in her State of the State address last month. Unlike the Willcox basin, which provides water from a groundwater aquifer, Phoenix and Tucson live on the water supply provided by the Colorado River.
As part of her first speech to the Legislature, Hobbs released a report from the Arizona Department of Water Resources indicating that residential and commercial developments in Phoenix’s West Valley no longer meet the “100-year” assured water requirement and may run out of the resource in the not-too-distant future.
Already these cities and Arizona are facing a 21% reduction in the amount of water allocated to the state, and experts indicate that percentage will increase in coming years.
Gov. Hobbs has created a Water Policy Council which is tasked with advising the Legislature on what can be done to prevent a catastrophe in the future.
Good luck with that. We expect the politics played at the Capitol will prevent any substantial progress on an already contentious issue.
Local water authorities, reflecting on the outcome of last November’s referendum on Proposition 420, appear to agree on the messages the clear majority of voters delivered concerning the Willcox basin.
Any possible solution will have to have local control and broad representation of local interests.
While it’s good there was a large majority of voters who agree on something — they don’t want the state’s solution — stakeholders had best get busy figuring out a solution sooner rather than later.
Doing nothing and continuing to allow the unregulated pumping of groundwater has a predictable outcome, and it’s not good for anyone in the Willcox region.