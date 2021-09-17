The results of the long-awaited election audit are scheduled for release to the public on Friday afternoon on the floor of the Arizona Senate.
We are curious what the next step in the election conspiracy saga will bring.
For some who truly believe the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, we’re wondering if anything less than a proclamation of massive fraud will be enough. After five months of work and more than $5 million invested, can those who conducted this process come back with anything less than a finding of massive fraud?
If Cyber Ninjas, the audit firm, reports that there were instances of miscounted ballots, fake ballots or votes cast by those not registered to vote, but the total of these cases of “fraud” is less than the margin of Trump’s loss, will conspiracy believers be satisfied?
We think not.
The fiery rhetoric put forth by several state senators and some within the Republican Party indicates they will not be satisfied until Donald Trump is returned to the White House. They are confident the election audit will prove fraud, which will prompt other states to initiate their own audits, which will result in the discovery of more fraud, and soon, the 2020 election will have to be overturned.
Though Senate President Karen Fann has insisted in public statements that the purpose of Arizona’s audit is to “restore voter confidence,” her actions are completely contrary to that stated goal. Instead of making sure the audit was transparent and was overseen by representatives from both parties, she has attempted to shield documents from the public and restricted access to the recount, limiting it to only staunch members of the GOP. The consequences of both these actions has done more to destroy the confidence voters have in Arizona elections than Jim Crow laws did in the Deep South after the Civil War.
If the audit report encourages a few changes to Arizona election laws to address suspect procedures that resulted in a few misreported ballots, it will not be enough to convince conspiracy theorists that the outcome is accurate. Anything less than a reversal of the result from the presidential election will leave these constituents unsatisfied and remaining certain that the vote was “fixed.”
To be blunt, they will refuse to accept the fact that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Arizona in last year’s election.
We can anticipate that those who believe the election outcome was accurate will continue to point out the significant flaws that have already discredited the accuracy of this audit. They will remind us that Cyber Ninjas effectively lied in its initial report that about 74,000 ballots were added to the vote count. The auditor later admitted that it knew these ballots were provisional, and in fact, had been included in the final vote tally.
What we are certain of is that this process will prove to be an embarrassment for Arizona and a complete waste of precious government resources.
We will reflect on this effort and realize that the only benefit was accrued by politicians who fueled these conspiracy theories to energize their supporters and collect more in campaign donations.