Several recent reports have once again highlighted the importance of water and ensuring there is enough for everyone who needs it.
News that Lake Powell has reached historic lows and reports of drought conditions persisting and growing worse here in Cochise County and across the Western states have been sobering wake up calls for anyone who wasn’t already paying attention to the risks created as things get hotter and drier.
Everyone is threatened by the challenges of not having enough water, from farmers trying to raise animals and grow crops, developers and buyers looking to build and move into new homes, to those who already live in the arid areas, both human and animal alike.
Local and state officials aren’t just sitting around and watching the water levels drop, and we commend all efforts to understand the situation and make logical decisions based on the data.
That includes the ongoing debate on how to manage resources in the eastern part of the county, which will have an active water management plan placed on the ballot for voters to decide in 2022.
A new website for the Upper San Pedro Basin that offers information in near real time also is an invaluable resource for everyone who is concerned about the scarcity of the wet stuff.
Numerous partnerships between myriad local, state, federal educational and private entities demonstrates not only all the different stakeholders that are impacted when the water levels drop, but the level of commitment that exists to ensure the worst case scenario never happens.
Some difficult choices may loom as the climate continues to change and dry, hot areas become even hotter and drier. Limits on usage may need to be implemented and new sources or ways to recharge water should also be explored.
These solutions won’t be cheap or easy. Estimates of a $1 billion desalination plant may sound like a pipe dream, until we’re faced with the possibility of the pipes running empty.
Efforts to protect and conserve a resource that everyone relies upon will require buy-in from everyone as well. While few people want more rules and regulations, some guidelines will be necessary to make sure no one is using more than their fair share.
That also means working together to mitigate some of the dangers that come along with drought and dry conditions, including the increased fire danger risk.
After the devastation of the Monument Fire a little more than a decade ago, little persuasion should be required to encourage everyone to clear dry brush from their property, use extra caution when engaging in any activity that could cause a spark or flame, and advise and assist others to do the same.
While many of the national headlines take a doom and gloom approach to drought and the availability of water resources, those that have lived in the desert for years know how to plan for and live through these eventualities.
But that doesn’t mean we won’t need to roll up our sleeves and work hard to keep Cochise County a beautiful place in which to live, work and play.
Much of the information and infrastructure needed to safeguard our water resources is already in place — now we just need to continue pushing forward with new ideas and innovations to expand those efforts into the future.