For years, Palominas rancher John Ladd and other area residents have decried the enforcement strategy of the U.S. Border Patrol, complaining that agents based in Tucson are too far away to be effective. Unless and until the agency deploys more resources closer to the international border, Ladd and others said, smuggling and criminal activity propagated by Mexican cartels would continue causing serious problems in rural areas.
On Wednesday during a presentation to state and federal officials, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels offered evidence that confirmed Ladd’s argument to be true.
The combined efforts of county, state and federal authorities on the border has significantly reduced the volume of criminal traffic entering Cochise County, according to Sheriff Dannels. Construction of a new border fence – authorized last week by a federal court ruling – will add to the effectiveness of the enforcement effort but represents just one of the “tools” needed to deter smuggling and illegal immigration.
It has taken years of ongoing effort and investment for Sheriff Dannels and Cochise County to make serious progress on stemming the flow of illegal immigration and criminal activity along the border. Longtime rural residents will relate the story of Robert N. Krentz, 58, who was shot to death on his Cochise County ranch on March 27, 2010. Authorities believe a Mexican smuggler on his way back to the border committed the crime.
Krentz’s murder represented the starting point of a grassroots effort that called attention to problems on the border and ultimately inspired Sheriff Dannels and other authorities to act. Since his election in 2012, Sheriff Dannels has continuously sought the cooperation of local, state and federal officials in finding effective ways to work together and combat criminal activity on the border.
Largely through his efforts, and those of the elected officials in state and federal offices he has worked closely with, there has been a significant reduction in criminal activity at the border in Cochise County.
That success offers an insight for other counties struggling to find a solution to the problems created by illegal immigration and smuggling on the border.
It takes more than a wall, although that infrastructure can be effective when combined with other enforcement assets.
It takes a combined effort of local, state and federal agencies – all committed to the same goal – to address our problems on the border.