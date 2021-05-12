We’re disappointed at the decision of Gov. Ducey to sign into law a bill that makes it unreasonable for citizens to volunteer their service on police review boards.
House Bill 2462 creates the public image of improving law enforcement oversight and accountability, but in fact erects obstacles that severely limit who can qualify and participate in volunteering their service on these boards.
The legislation requires members to have 80 hours of training from classes provided by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board or a community college police academy. Volunteers must pass a medical examination, agree to a background check and polygraph test and hold either a GED or a high school diploma. And of course, they must also prove their U.S. citizenship.
Best of all — and a true indication that the intention of this initiative is not to encourage citizen participation but to exclude large numbers of applicants — there is no provision to fund enrollment for the necessary training classes. Where the money will come from to pay for the 20 hours of simulated law enforcement training and another 60 hours of training on Arizona laws, use of force, de-escalation, body cameras, in-custody deaths and investigations hasn’t been discussed.
Either the individual wanting to volunteer, or the review board established by the community would have to foot the bill for the training. Currently, AZPOST-approved distance learning vendors charge anywhere from about $120 to $600 per class.
At the moment, Huachuca City is the only community in Cochise County that has formally announced its intention to establish a police review commission. We’ll see wether this new law — and the cost of qualifying candidates to serve — prompts the town to change its mind.
We understand the importance of identifying qualified citizens to serve on these boards. We also do not question that those who do qualify to serve will make a difference for their community and the local law enforcement agency. The universal intention of these boards is to serve as a liaison, an intermediary, a “bridge” of sorts, between citizens and police. These boards allow citizens to bring complaints or concerns to the attention of someone other than the same agency they are having a problem with.
Interestingly, this bill isn’t aimed at regulating the authority of municipalities in establishing police oversight boards. It doesn’t tell cities, towns and counties how much power these boards should have, who the board should report to or what specific responsibilities should be assigned to these boards.
That’s the job of the municipality.
Instead, this statewide law dictates to municipalities which citizens will be qualified to serve, and as it is written, effectively limits candidates with burdensome and expensive requirements to qualify.
Sorry Gov. Ducey, you can’t have it both ways.
If you had been sincere in your public recognition for the need to have meaningful citizen oversight of police and law enforcement agencies, you would not have signed legislation that effectively limits who can volunteer and fulfill that mission.
Don’t campaign that you support citizen oversight of the police, because this bill proves you don’t.