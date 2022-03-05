If you’re not utilizing Twitter, and user numbers show not many around here are, then you’re missing a great show.
Compared to Facebook, the number of users on Twitter following Cochise County and Sierra Vista is miniscule. Facebook claims more than 13,000 followers of the Cochise County page and the Hummingbird Capital of Arizona boasts 16,418 as of Friday morning.
Twitter has fewer than 2,000 county followers and 2,837 who follow Sierra Vista posts. That bucks the international trend, which has the social media outlet claiming more than 396.5 million users, of which about 25% are based in the United States.
Considering those numbers, it might not be a surprise that one of Cochise County’s top officials is flying under the radar on Twitter. Lisa Marra, the county’s talented and experienced elections director, posts frequently on Twitter, offering insights on everything from election integrity to videos of a parrot pushing groceries off the counter.
The former subject, election integrity, has understandably been her recent focus. Arizona’s existing election process is under attack at the state Capitol where the political majority is tinkering with how to vote, when we can vote and other changes that would dramatically change how people participate in our democracy.
Ms. Marra is a staunch defender of leaving things alone. The age-old adage “ … if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” would accurately convey our county director’s position on the process and integrity of voting in Arizona. From her perspective, and considering her extensive hands-on experience, Ms. Marra sees no problem with mail-in elections, early voting and other parts of the process.
Some Arizona Republicans, including Cochise County Recorder David Stevens, disagree. From their perspective, Donald Trump won the last election. Massive fraud — committed by voters or election workers or both — handed the presidency to Joe Biden, and something must be done about it.
Acting on that belief, GOP members in the state Senate voted last year to conduct a forensic audit of Maricopa County’s election outcome, vowing to get to the bottom of these shenanigans, and hoping against hope that the result would prove Trump was the winner.
It didn’t.
When the GOP’s hand-picked audit firm, Cyber Ninjas, returned with a finding that there were a few mistakes but nothing close to the conspiracy some Republican thought had happened, GOP legislators still felt the need to act.
When the Legislature returned to action in January, lawmakers in the majority filed an avalanche of bills aimed at changing the way we vote. Even Sen. David Gowan, who represents Cochise County, joined the charade, and filed a bill that would end early voting by restricting the practice to only those who can prove they are incapable of going to a polling place on Election Day.
Ms. Marra has been fighting a war of words against changing Arizona’s election laws ever since that cold and dark night that defined the end of the Trump presidency. She has defended mail-ballot elections, pointed out that 80% of state voters cast ballots early, and passionately championed the work of those responsible for tabulating and reporting election outcomes.
Her battlefield is Twitter, and if you don’t have the application on your smartphone, or navigate to the website on your desktop computer, you’re missing out.
Ironically, all three of the local state officeholders — Gail Griffin, Lupe Diaz and David Gowan — have voted early and cast their ballot outside of a polling place in recent years.