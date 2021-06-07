Road concerns
To the Editor:
Moson Road just outside Sierra Vista has been in poor condition for its drivers for many years. We are happy that the Cochise County Highway Department finally found the funds to properly repair and resurface Moson Road from SR90 to Ramsey Road. The patches and fixes were not working and we hope this longer closure and work will keep it in good condition for many years.
Now if folks would just strap down their trash and not let it fly all over on their way to the Transfer Station. It is so rude and offensive to see all the garbage that blows onto the road and the sides.
Sincerely,
Christie Brown