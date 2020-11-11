To the editor:
Everybody’s vote counts. As a new member of the Early Election Board this year, I worked many days ensuring that all votes were counted. The Board consists of Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Each mail-in or dropped-off ballot is opened by members of opposing parties. The rooms are all equipped with cameras that allow official party observers to view this process. The opportunity for fraud is zero. I repeat, ZERO!
The board is reviewing mail-in or dropped-off ballots to find mistakes that render the ballot unreadable by the vote tabulating machines. If a voter accidentally tears a ballot and repairs it with tape, the machine will jam. Diligent workers of different parties duplicate the ballot identically so the machine can tally it. If a voter spills their coffee on the ballot so it is sticky and crumpled such that the machine cannot read the selections, again, members of the different parties reproduce the ballot identically, so the machine counts it.
Sometimes a voter changes their mind, realizing they filled the oval for candidate one, but prefer candidate two. If they cross out one with a giant X and a NO, then fill in two, the machine only reads ovals and will read it as an overvote and ignore the vote. However, so long as the voter’s intent is clear, then the ballot is reproduced and tallied. Ballots filled out with Sharpies and pencils ARE tallied. Every effort is made to ensure at all ballots are counted.
It is disheartening to read or hear about allegations of voter fraud. The Cochise County Election and Recorder’s staff work long hours during an election; especially this election, with its exceptionally large proportion of mail-in and drop-off ballots. They work late at night and on Saturdays and Sundays. Most importantly, many safeguards are in place to ensure that all votes are counted. Citizens can be sure that the final tally reflects the will of the voters.
Judy Anderson,
Bisbee