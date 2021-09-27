If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As as registered Independent, I am extremely disappointed in President Biden’s job performance to date.
Mr. Biden was elected on a mandate to heal our country by working across the aisle with his Republican colleagues such as Sen. Romney, not to further a progressive agenda with a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan, which would further divide our country.
This is evidenced by Mr. Biden's approval rating being a dismal 45% overall and an even worse 35% among registered Independents.
In addition to Mr. Biden's domestic and international failings—several of which are being vigorously debated—one which I find most troubling is his failure as educator-in-chief. Mr. Biden has failed to discuss and explain such common terms as democracy, socialism and constitutional rights.
Democracy: That the people normally through ballot measures or elected officials have the authority to deliberate and decide legislation.
Socialism: Comprises such take-for-granted benefits as a 40-hour work week and paid overtime and sick leave.
Constitutional rights: With freedoms comes responsibilities to both the Republic and fellow citizens. To recklessly endanger is at best immoral or at worst, treasonous.
I am extremely pessimistic that Mr. Biden's approval rating will improve given that his performance has steadily worsened over the several months which he has been in office. However, as my optimistic friend constantly reminds me, time will tell.