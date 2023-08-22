Recent letters to the editor from Michael Brown and Michelle Toliver discussing our state's water situation do not go far enough into the future.
Arizona does not have enough water to sustain almost any growth. Water use must change as soon as possible and in ways that will hurt everyone and force changes in all business activity.
Tourism promotion of any kind in the state must stop. Farming of cotton, alfalfa, and nut trees must be replaced (if at all possible) by winter wheat and other low water-use crops. Farming, as we know it today, must change.
New housing and commercial development have to be phased out. We can go with what we have. No grass lawns, golf courses and landscaping must be xeriscape. No new ballfields and grass parks. No ridiculous trading land for water rights because it will be part of the changes. No car washes and water served in restaurants unless necessary.
Banks, title companies and insurance firms will shrink. Construction and other development jobs will have to change mostly to service and repair. Medical jobs, retirement facilities and convenient food locations will be necessary.
These, of course, will stop growth and it has to happen no matter how drastic the effects.
Does this sound impossible? No. it will be necessary. Why?
Because the state is running out of groundwater no matter what anyone says to the contrary. Even our Governor admits it.
What are the choices we face in the future? And the future is running fast to catch us.
These changes can be phased in as long as they are done sooner rather than later. There will certainly be strong opposition from those who feel entitled to all the water they can use. But the future is running fast to dry up all of us.
Yes, it can mean economic harm to many people. Our lifestyle and thoughts about water, which is more valuable than gold, must change.
But if we do not take the first steps now, the desert will catch us sooner than we realize. And the next generations will suffer for keeping our heads in the sand. Will we take the first steps?