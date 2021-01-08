In the NABURhood gathers this week’s top conversations on the Herald/Review’s free community forum, NABUR. It’s an easy way to connect with neighbors, focus on the facts and make a difference. Join the conversation or learn more at nabur.myheraldreview.com.
Troubles registering for the vaccine? We want to hear your experience!
Richard Pattie asks, “I went on to the Arizona Department of Health Services site to register for the COVID-19 vaccination (the link was from the Herald/Review). I am eligible for a vaccination in the current group because of my age (76). At the step asking me to choose a date when I would like to be vaccinated, every date I tried returned the message (paraphrasing) "no events are scheduled for the date you have chosen within 50 miles of your location." I was unable to complete the registration. Has anyone else encountered this, or any other impediment to registering?”
Joanne Coppola replied, “I had the same experience, twice. Another problem was that, even though I was logged in, the system had me answer the same multiple pages of questions.”
Sandy & Betzy Kunzer said, “Same thing for us and 2 days later the paper announces an event in Douglas. To add insult to injury, when I immediately (7:45) went to the Douglas site, all the time slots were already full. How do they fill so quickly?”
Peggy L Spear said, “Same thing for me. I have noticed in the paper that there have been "glitches." Yesterday I was able to make appointments for myself and my husband in Bisbee. Evidently, the glitches were fixed or maybe it is just because it is now time for 1B registrations. My friend in Sierra Vista tried to register and the only location showing is Bisbee. Surely there are also locations in Sierra Vista!”
Georgia Lawrence said, “Same here. All time slots filled first time I pulled it up. One site shows no openings thru end of Feb. I keep trying daily and get the same result.”
Fred Miller said, “I registered today (January 7) and got an appointment in a week. (The state has taken over registration and it no longer is the county. So you go onto the county health site and then are directed to the State health dept covid site. see below)
If problems I suspect it is a combo of things that fill up dates fast; most important ... availability of vaccine, number of spots available, glitchy schedule, and maybe prioritizing (although I have no factual basis for that).”
David DeMello said, “Byzantine at best. I thought my wife, as a retired special education teacher, would be steeled against this administrative quagmire, but it bested her too. Complicate that with faulty distribution leading to suspect vaccines due to improper handling and what do you get? The alternative reality of 3rd world!”
Anne Hagerdon said, “The glitch for me was the browser. I was trying to use Safari. It only works with Firefox or Google Chrome.”
Bill Henrickson posted, “In Defense of Walls .. ”
“Without secure borders, how can you have a country? Try walking into Canada and see what happens to you! Or most any other first world country, including Russia and China. We must have secure borders or we will be overrun by third worlds people looking for free stuff which the liberals are happy to give them in exchange for the votes they don't steal.
"The wall is not a bad thing and very necessary for the security of our Republic. As for the environment, it will be just fine and probably suffer less than if thousands of illegals trudge across it. That's how I see it.”
Shar Porier, reporter, replied, “There are other ways to handle border security — technology has advanced to the point where remote cameras and sensors can do a better job and at a lower cost. The wall is unnecessary in many areas along the border. And, there have been many illegal crossers who simply climb over the wall. Additionally, taxpayers will be footing the bill for the electricity to run the lights at night and many oppose that addition to the continued cost. Even the DHS's own Office of Inspector General questions the expense when there are technologies that would do a better job.”
Fred Miller replied, “If one had tunnel vision that would be the way they would see things, as you have. But it is so limited ... Technology + personnel on the ground + rational immigration policies is the best way to keep the country secure. As long as there are sazalls (reciprocating saws) and ladders and a burning desire to make a better life for their children, there will never be a secure wall. Almost all countries have migration problems and try to solve them in various ways. But at root of all migration, including those trying to come to the US, is the deeply embedded human drive to have a better life for their children. Using labels as slurs and wildly inaccurate stereotypes, your post indicates that you don't understand that.”