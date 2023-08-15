The 19th Mile Memorial Walk

Loaded down with wildland fire gear and bearing a flag memorializing the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting a wildfire in Yarnell on June 30, 2013, six Whetstone Fire District employees walked 19 miles Sunday — from the Fry Fire Station on Yaqui in Sierra Vista to the Whetstone Fire Station — in honor of the 19 fallen firefighters. Doug Ring of Whetstone Fire organized the walk and hopes to make it an annual event with participation from neighboring fire districts. Pictured, from left, Doug Ring, Spencer Packer, Cathy Dyer, Aaron Roethle, Shane Anderson and Diana Young.

 

 Dana Cole/News-Sun

At any given moment during this smoky summer of 2023, hundreds of wildfires were blazing in the United States — more than 850 as of late July, according to the nonprofit Fire, Weather & Avalanche Center. Most of those wildfires ignited in the forests of the American West.

Gregory McNamee

Gregory McNamee

Learn more about Writers on the Range.

Tags